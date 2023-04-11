Two gunmen remain at large in cold-blooded killing that was caught on camera in St. Albans

Homicide detectives from the 113th Precinct and Patrol Borough Queens South are still searching for two gunmen who allegedly shot and killed a Florida man in front of a St. Albans nightclub early Saturday morning.

Chilling surveillance video making the rounds on social media shows 23-year-old Jevaughn Jeminson, of North Lauderdale engaged with several men in the vicinity of Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. The argument escalates to violence when one of the men pistol whipped Jeminson across his face and then fires the first of more than a dozen shots at the victim as he desperately ran for his life in front of the Pure Lounge nightclub at 126-19 Merrick Blvd.

Jeminson was chased down and shot multiple times. The one assailant that began the spasm of violence returned to fire more shots at Jemison as he was prone on the sidewalk in a pool of his own blood. The gunmen drove off in a waiting car.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Jeminson to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

City Councilwoman Nantasha Williams, who represents the neighborhood where the cold-blooded killing occurred, called on her colleagues in government to do more to help address such violence not just in southeast Queens, but across the five boroughs.

“Gun violence is a pressing issue in New York City that needs to be addressed,” Williams said. “Too many lives have been lost due to senseless violence. I am truly disheartened to hear about the events that occurred outside of Pure Nightclub on Saturday. My heart goes out to the family. As a Council, we need to focus our efforts on cracking down on gun violence and crime to create a safer community.”

An NYPD spokesperson told QNS that the shooting did not appear to occur due to a dispute inside Pure Lounge and they are searching for two men who fled the crime scene before police arrived. The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.

The primary gunman wore a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.