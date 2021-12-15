Brooklyn man arrested, charged with murder in fatal shooting at Queensbridge Houses

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A tip led to the arrest of a Brooklyn man in a fatal shooting at the Queensbridge South Houses in October, according to the NYPD.

U.S. Marshals tracked Daniel Vargas, 35, to Greensville, South Carolina where he was taken into custody on Dec. 2 and extradited back to Queens Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Vargas was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly gunning down 37-year-old Kareem McCarthy in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 10, police said.

The two Brooklynites were engaged in an argument near the intersection of 10th Street and 40th Avenue when it escalated with Vargas allegedly shooting McCarthy once in the chest. Vargas then allegedly fled the scene, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene in front of 10-16 41st Ave. and transported McCarthy to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.