Far Rockaway gunman gets 19 years in prison for 2017 fatal shooting: DA

A Far Rockaway man will serve nearly two decades in prison for a fatal summertime shooting in 2017, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jamel Cooks, 40, of Redfern Avenue, was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 25, to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Dec. 7 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise.

According to the charges, shortly after 1 a.m. on July 14, 2017, Cooks approached two men on Beach Channel Drive near a housing development. Cooks fired several shots in the direction of Kamir Shine and his 25-year-old brother. Shine, who was 28 at the time, was hit twice by gunfire, once in the chest and a single shot to the hip. He died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

His younger brother was struck once in the chest but survived.

“This defendant shot and killed a 28-year-old man and injured the victim’s brother,” Katz said. “Too many families are being devastated by these senseless acts of violence. The defendant has now been sentenced by the court for his criminal actions.”

Justice Aloise sentenced Cooks to 19 years in prison, to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.