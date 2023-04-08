Man found dead outside St. Albans nightclub in early morning shooting: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for two suspects connected with the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead outside of a nightclub in St. Albans early Saturday morning.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting near Selover Road and Merrick Boulevard just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Upon their arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man lying on the ground outside of Pure Lounge, a nightclub located at 126-19 Merrick Blvd., with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. A police spokesperson told QNS that the shooting did not appear to occur due to a dispute inside of the club at this point of the investigation.

EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The police spokesperson told QNS that police are currently searching for two male suspects who fled the scene prior to police arriving at the location. The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing, according to a police spokesperson, who added that a motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.

Additionally, the police spokesperson said that the NYPD is attempting to locate surveillance images of the suspects as of Saturday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.