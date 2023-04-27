Long Island man cuffed after shooting turns to drug bust in Flushing

A Long Island man is in police custody after a shooting led to a drug bust in Flushing.
Authorities say that at 12:40 a.m. on April 26, officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a call regarding shots fired in front of 143-25 41st Avenue. Upon the officers’ arrival, a witness pointed out a white SUV that was leaving a parking garage, indicating the vehicle was involved in the shooting.
When officers attempted to stop the SUV, the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Centerport resident De He Dong, sped off and headed westbound on 41st Avenue at a high speed. The car was ultimately stopped at Beech Avenue and Parsons Boulevard where Dong allegedly resisted arrest by not letting officers place handcuffs on him, according to a police spokesperson. However, he was taken into custody shortly after.
A search of Dong’s car allegedly uncovered over 100 pounds of marijuana and an expandable baton. Dong was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of cannabis, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, police said.
Our midnight condition team stopped a vehicle whose driver violated multiple vehicular traffic laws last night. After placing the driver under arrest, they also found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. pic.twitter.com/CL1y1jrHyB
— NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) April 27, 2023