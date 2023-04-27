Quantcast
Long Island man cuffed after shooting turns to drug bust in Flushing

Photo via Twitter/109th Precinct

A Long Island man is in police custody after a shooting led to a drug bust in Flushing.

Authorities say that at 12:40 a.m. on April 26, officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a call regarding shots fired in front of 143-25 41st Avenue. Upon the officers’ arrival, a witness pointed out a white SUV that was leaving a parking garage, indicating the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

When officers attempted to stop the SUV, the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Centerport resident De He Dong, sped off and headed westbound on 41st Avenue at a high speed. The car was ultimately stopped at Beech Avenue and Parsons Boulevard where Dong allegedly resisted arrest by not letting officers place handcuffs on him, according to a police spokesperson. However, he was taken into custody shortly after.

A search of Dong’s car allegedly uncovered over 100 pounds of marijuana and an expandable baton. Dong was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of cannabis, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, police said.

