Jamaica Hills

Man sought for punching woman in the face as he attempted to steal her cellphone on Q25 bus in Jamaica Hills: NYPD

Police are searching for this man, who allegedly punched a woman in the face as he attempted to steal her cellphone on an MTA bus in Jamaica Hills last month. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Police are searching for the crook who punched a woman in the face as he attempted to steal her cellphone on an MTA bus in Jamaica Hills last month.

Authorities say the 52-year-old woman was riding on a northbound Q25 bus that stopped in front of 83-45 Parsons Blvd., within the confines of the 107th Precinct, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on March 24, when the unknown male suspect snatched her cellphone out of her hand.

When the woman attempted to take back her phone, the man punched her in the face, dropped the phone and ran off the bus, police said.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens for treatment, where she was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Police on March 31 released surveillance video and an image of the suspect.

He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and 300 pounds, with a light complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt, a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

