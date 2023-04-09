Victoria’s Secrets: Blade brings me back home

After spending three magical months in Palm Beach, I was happy to travel home with Blade, a private carrier.

I boarded the plane and had a seat in a four-person “booth,” clubhouse seating facing each other with a table top that opened for our marvelous meal.

We departed on schedule after briefly waiting in a small terminal in West Palm Beach that was only minutes from my hotel.

An added bonus was to see Bruce Mosler, an old friend and powerful business leader who is president of real estate management company Cushman & Wakefield. We had time to chat before taking off and landing because I couldn’t tear myself away from the interesting conversations with my “seatmates!”

After saying hello to the others on board, I discovered that my companion next to me, Manu Sai Bakshi, lived only a few blocks away from my daughter Samantha in Roslyn, Long Island. Additionally, the woman sitting across from me lives on 5th Avenue, right up the block from my dear friend Dan Rattiner.

Our fourth companion “Lucky,” an entrepreneur, came from Europe. He is a “country- hopper” and was traveling to New York and visiting The Pierre hotel while conducting a business deal in the states.

We enjoyed each other’s company and the time literally flew by!

The jet plane was full with 16 people and serviced by attentive hostesses who seemed to have anything we asked for. From needing a charger for my phone to my favorite tequila, to … My requests were quickly answered!

We all enjoyed a superb supper on board the flight.

The first course was caviar served with crackers, sour cream and champagne.

The main course was a delectable combination of flavors and textures. The frutta julienne and japanese ginger salad were perfectly paired with scorched shishito and seared sesame chicken! And the meal concluded with a mouth-watering brownie! How delicious!

In addition to its jets, Blade has built a big name using helicopters and seaplanes to the Hamptons from Manhattan. There is a terminal at East 34th Street and FDR (Blade Lounge East) and another at West 30th Street and the West Side highway (Blade Lounge West).

They have gotten rave reviews from their helicopter and seaplane travelers. One woman shared how she couldn’t believe how fast her trip was from the heliport on the east side to East Hampton Airport.

“It was the best weekend because of Blade and not having to fight the traffic going out east,” she said.

Luckily for me, I live in Quigue, near Westhampton Beach, and rarely have to fight traffic!

Our plush seats and the helpful staff, with the added bonus of meeting some extraordinary people, made for a smooth, comfortable trip.

Blade runs a regular schedule from Miami and Palm Beach to New York. What a wonderful way to come home!