Husband charged with murder of wife who was found dead inside Woodhaven home: NYPD

Police on May 19 announced the arrest of a man who has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead inside of their Woodhaven residence Wednesday night, May 17.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police on May 19 announced the arrest of a man who has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead inside of their Woodhaven residence Wednesday night.

Authorities say that Ovidio Porras, 86, is facing charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal contempt in connection with the death of his wife.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious woman inside of a 91st Street home at approximately 8:20 p.m. on May 17. Upon their arrival, officers found 78-year-old Luz Porras — who lived at the residence — unconscious and unresponsive, on the first floor at the bottom of a staircase. She had sustained trauma to her face, but a police spokesperson could not elaborate on her injuries. EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

A police spokesperson told QNS that detectives brought Ovidio Porras in for questioning on the night of his wife’s death. Based on that questioning and further investigation at the scene of the incident, detectives moved to arrest and charge him with murder.

Police also believe that he possibly moved Luz Porras’ body and/or tampered with the crime scene, leading to the additional charge of tampering with physical evidence, according to the spokesperson.

As of Friday morning, the police spokesperson could not comment on a possible motive in connection with the incident.