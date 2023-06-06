Two men snatch cash-filled safe, more than $200K in jewelry during Bayside break-in: NYPD

Cops are looking for these two suspects who allegedly broke into a Bayside home taking a cash-packed safe and $200,000 worth of jewelry early last month.

Detectives from the 111th Precinct in Bayside are still looking for two men who broke into a home near Bayside High School more than a month ago and stole a safe packed with cash and jewelry valued at more than $200,000.

Police say the suspects picked a lock at the home in the vicinity of 202nd Street and 28th Avenue during the early morning hours of May 1. Once inside, they removed the safe containing $50,000 and then swiped the jewelry before fleeing the home in an unknown direction.

No one was home at the time of the break-in, police said.

The two masked men were captured on security cameras inside the home.

One of the suspects wore a gray jacket over a blue hoodie and the other wore a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.