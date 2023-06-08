Elderly man sought in Briarwood apartment burglary in broad daylight: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly broke into a Briarwood apartment in broad daylight Wednesday making off with electronics.

The NYPD on June 8 released video surveillance footage that shows an elderly man lurking in the hallway of a Briarwood apartment building and adjusting his face mask before allegedly breaking into one of its units and making off with electronics.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows reported that the burglary went down at noon on Wednesday, June 7, when the suspect walked up to the third floor of the building, where he began placing his ear to multiple apartment doors until he found one where no one was home. The perpetrator proceeded to use an unknown object to break in, police said.

Once inside, he went straight to a bedroom and began to remove electronics before running off on foot with the stolen property to parts unknown, police said, adding that the value of the stolen items has yet to be determined.

The NYPD released the video and a still photo of the suspect on June 8.

He is believed to be between 60 and 70 years old and is approximately 6’1” and 175 pounds with white hair. He was last seen wearing khaki cargo pants, a blue jacket over a blue polo shirt, a black baseball cap, a black face mask and black shoes.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.