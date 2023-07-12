Queens Village apartment fire leaves five people injured: FDNY

A large fire tore through an apartment building in Queens Village on Tuesday, July 11, leaving five people injured.

A large fire tore through an apartment building in Queens Village on Tuesday, July 11, leaving five people injured, according to the FDNY.

FDNY personnel responded to call regarding the fire that broke out at around 3:30 p.m. at 209-30 86th Drive, a three-story building that is part of the Cunningham Heights apartment complex.

Flames could be seen gushing out of two windows at the building while black smoke billowed up the walls of its red bricked façade and engulfed the fire escape, video posted online shows.

Two tower ladder trucks could be seen in operation and firefighters entered the building through various windows to extinguish the blaze, the footage shows.

The FDNY sent out 12 units and 60 firefighters to tackle the inferno, an FDNY official said. The blaze was under control at around 4:15 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Five people were transported to nearby hospitals and the extent of their injuries is unclear. EMS could be seen wheeling at least two victims on gurneys into ambulances, the footage shows.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire and an investigation is ongoing, according to the FDNY.