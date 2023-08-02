Queens Chamber of Commerce announces inaugural Best Barbeque Competition

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Members of the public are encouraged to nominate and vote for their favorite eatery as part of Queens’ Best Barbeque Competition, which will take place in August and September.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce, the oldest and largest business association in Queens, is attempting to settle the barbecue debate with this inaugural competition. Traditional barbecue, Korean-style, Asado-style, Churrasco-style and all other types of barbecue are all eligible for nomination.

“Restaurants across Queens consistently serve up some of the most iconic foods from a variety of cultures and countries, and our barbeque establishments are no different. From traditional style barbeque to Korean and other types, we have access to a multitude of cuisines to satisfy all kinds of palates,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. “I look forward to visiting the winning restaurant, and trying some of their delicious offerings.”

Nominations will open on Monday, Aug. 7 and close Wednesday, Aug. 23. Public voting will take place from Monday, Aug. 28, to Friday, Sept. 8.

The winner will be crowned Queens’ best barbecue on Wednesday, Sept. 13, receiving bragging rights along with a complimentary membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

You can nominate your favorite restaurant in Queens beginning by visiting bit.ly/QueensBestBBQ.