Nonprofit to raise funds for college readiness programs with annual 5K at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

The nonprofit organization Global Kids is preparing for its annual 5K walk/run at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, will kick off at 9:30 a.m., beginning in front of the Queens Museum and continuing throughout the park.

Registration is open and costs $40. Those under the age of 18 can race for free. There is also an option available for people to make a donation of their choice.

All funds raised from the event will go toward the organization’s College and Career Readiness Program.

“We are a 35 year old organization that has really worked to cultivate leaders through global education and leadership development programs across New York City and Washington, D.C.,” Global Kids Executive Directo, Dominique Jones said. “I can’t think of a better setting for the 5K as we are in front of the [Unisphere]. The event is important to help galvanize New Yorkers in support of our mission and specifically in support of our college access programs. We want our young people to have a strong future orientation, which includes locking in their college and career goals.”

The group mainly works with children who are in high school and are thinking about the next steps they need to take as they approach college.

“The funding raised from the race ensures that we have appropriate staff support for young people particularly in a high school, for workshops with the young people and with parents to ensure that they are prepared for the financial expectations,” Jones added. We also do things such as college trips so they can explore first hand what the college experience is like. We think this is essential for all young people, and I think we often take for granted that people have those resources to be able to do things like be able to go on a college tour.”



Each participant will receive a T-shirt and can register online before the event.

Jones is urging people to get involved in the fun, active day for a good cause.



“It’s great to bring your entire family out to get moving on a beautiful fall day,” Jones said. “We are so excited to host this event to bring New Yorkers together from all walks of life to walk and run to benefit Global Kids.

For more information about the event, and to register beforehand you can visit events.elitefeats.com/23globalkids.