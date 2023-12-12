Crunching the Queens crime numbers: rape cases on the rise over the last month

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The number of reported rape cases in Queens has increased across the borough over the last month when compared to the same period of time in 2022, according to the latest crime stats from the NYPD.

For the 28-day-period of Nov. 13 through Dec. 10, both northern and southern Queens have seen a spike in rape cases compared to the same 28-day period last year.

In northern Queens, rape cases over the 28-day period jumped 50%, from 10 last year to 15 this year, according to the NYPD. Southern Queens experienced a more significant increase, with rape case up 125%, from eight to 18.

The most significant 28-day increase in rape cases was in northern Queens within the confines of the 114th Precinct, which covers Astoria and parts of Long Island City, Woodside and Jackson Heights. Cases there increased from zero last year to five this year.

Three different precincts in southern Queens experienced the same increase in the number of rape cases. The 1ooth Precinct, which covers Arverne, Belle Harbor, Rockaway Beach and Rockaway Park, had cases increase from zero to three. The 102nd Precinct, which covers Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven and Ozone Park, saw cases climb from one to four. In the 103rd Precinct, which covers Hollis Park Gardens, Hollis, Lakewood and Jamaica, the number rose from three to five.

While there has been an increase in rape cases across Queens during the 28-day period compared to last year, the number of cases year-to-date through Dec. 10 is down. In 2022, there were 193 rape cases across northern Queens through Dec. 10. That number has decreased to 186 this year. In southern Queens, rape cases have dropped year-to-date from 169 to 153.

Year-to-date, major crimes across the borough — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of vehicles — is flat. There has been a 5.6% increase in northern Queens, from 14,810 to 15,640. Southern Queens has seen crime drop by 0.17%, from 10,360 to 10,342.

The 28-day period trends in major crimes across Queens follows a much different pattern than what was seen year-to-date. In northern Queens, major crimes have decreased by 2.5% compared to the same 28-day period last year, from 1,238 to 1,207. Southern Queens, on the other hand, has experienced a 2.33% increase, from 771 to 789.