Resorts World NYC to celebrate Lunar New Year this weekend, marking the Year of the Dragon

Resorts World New York City will kick off the festivities with a Blessing Ceremony Lion Dance at noon Sunday in the Hyatt Grand Hotel lobby.

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) will usher in the Year of the Dragon on Sunday as part of its Lunar New Year celebrations, in what is one of the most significant events in Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures. The Resorts World team will participate in the Lunar New Year Float Parade on Main Street in Flushing on Saturday, hosted by the Flushing Chinese Business Association, which promises a colorful display of cultural pride and unity.

On Sunday at noon the celebration gets underway back in South Ozone Park with a Blessing Ceremony Lion Dance in the Hyatt Grand Hotel lobby, followed by an eye dotting ceremony hosted by senior leadership of RWNYC.

“Twelve years ago, we welcomed in the Year of the Dragon during our first Lunar New Year at Resorts World New York City,” Genting America’s East President Robert DeSalvio said. “All I can say is what a difference 12 years makes. Resorts World New York City has become an entertainment destination here in Queens, thanks to a combination of our best-in-class gaming and amenities along with our strong community partnerships.”

The Hyatt Grand Hotel lobby has been festooned with traditional Lunar New Year decorations including dragons, lanterns, gold coins and peach blossom trees symbolizing prosperity, good fortune, happiness and popularity. A “Fortune God” will distribute “Lucky Money” to guests later in the day, from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Grand Hyatt lobby, limited to the first 250 guests who print out a voucher at any kiosk in the casino. Additionally, the Red Wall Art Gallery will feature Chinese calligraphy by independent artist Joe Zhou.

“We’ve enjoyed such a rich relationship with our Asian American and Pacific Islander neighbors and this is an exciting opportunity to celebrate this amazing community,” DeSalvio said.

The city’s only casino-hotel has generated more than $4 billion for New York State’s public education system since 2011. A number of elected officials are expected to attend the festivities including state Senator Joseph Addabbo.

“Happy Chinese New Year to all those who celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon. May this year bring joy, prosperity, and good fortune to you and your loved ones,” Addabbo said Friday. “Let us come together to honor the rich traditions and cultural significance of this special occasion. Wishing everyone a year filled with happiness, success, and auspicious beginnings. Gong Xi Fa Cai!”

Addabbo used a traditional Mandarin new year greeting which translates into “Wish you enlarge your wealth,” according to the Urban Dictionary, and when you hear that saying at Resorts World on Sunday, the proper response is to say “Gong Xi” while while motioning a closed right hand over a clenched left fist.