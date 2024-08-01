Annual Golf Classic held in New Hyde Park raises funds for Parker Jewish Institute’s patient care initiatives

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The annual Peter Seideman Golf Classic recently took place at the Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success in Long Island, benefiting the Parker Jewish Institute Foundation. Held on Monday, July 29, the event aimed to support Parker’s mission to enhance programs and services for its patients and residents.

The Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, headquartered in New Hyde Park, is a leading provider of Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. It also offers community-based healthcare services, including Home Health Care, Medical House Calls, Palliative Care, and Hospice.

The golf outing, named in loving memory of Peter Seideman, honors a dedicated supporter of the Parker Jewish Institute. Seideman, who was the chairman of the board and died earlier this year, believed deeply in Parker’s initiatives to improve the lives of its patients and residents. His legacy of community spirit and generosity continues to support the thousands of aging adults who rely on Parker for compassionate healthcare each year.

“We could not think of a more fitting way to honor Peter Seideman than by renaming his favorite Parker fundraiser event after him,” said Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker’s President and CEO. “We thank our community for sharing this special event with us and for supporting the Peter Seideman Golf Classic.”

During the outing, Rosenblut presented Custom Computer Specialists with an award recognizing the company’s achievements in technology solutions and services and unwavering commitment to Parker’s patients and residents.

The Golf Classic saw impressive performances from several teams. Eric Fishman, Steve Maide, Joseph Marturano, and Steven Fangmann secured first place. Following closely were John Brown, Jason Romano, Donald Sheldon, and Mr. Bottita in second place. Chris Ferreri, Robert Davis, Dennis O’Connell, and Robert Brickley finished third, with Jacob Nudelman, Ethan Levine, James Weber, and Jack Silverman coming in fourth. The Longest Drive awards went to Andrew Goldberg for the men’s category and Carly Nathanson for the women’s category. Brian Rind won Closest to the Pin, and Frank Granger took home the award for Closest to the Line.

To learn more about Parker’s events, visit parkerinstitute.org.