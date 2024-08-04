Victoria’s Secrets: A historic week

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It was a historic week for the world, for me and my media company.

Listening to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu’s powerful hour-long speech followed by the raucous cheering and applause in the joint session of Congress made me cry with joy!

It was captivating to hear Netanyahu tell the spellbound audience that Israel is protecting the United States from the threat of terrorist groups who will come to our shores if they are not stopped at Israel’s borders. It’s a fight for freedom from barbarians who attacked and slaughtered civilians in an Israeli village who were burnt, raped and kidnapped — all innocent people. It was an incident that Netanyahu said “will live in infamy,” reminding us of President Franklin Roosevelt’s words when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

I was delighted to see standing applause from both Democratic and Republican representatives. Hopefully justice, freedom of the hostages and peace can happen. Time will tell!

But on a lighter note, our Dan’s Power List of the East End — the Ultimate Networking Event — at Giorgio’s Baiting Hollow recognized extraordinary men and women who have shown great accomplishments in philanthropy, business and our nonprofit worlds.

My greatest joy in being in the media business is meeting the remarkable people who help our communities thrive and to put the spotlight on them.

I’m proud that our extraordinary events team led by my daughter Elizabeth and her team create seamless events that bring hundreds of people together to celebrate and meet each other.

One of the honorees was Gerald Rosengarten, a “serial” entrepreneur who discovered at 50 that he was dyslexic and wrote a powerful book revealing his life’s journey titled “Jump on the Train: A Dyslexic Entrepreneur’s 50-Year Ride from the Leisure Suit to the Bowery Hotel and a New York Solar Farm.” Put it on your summer reading list!

Another author, who I interviewed on my Power Women Podcast, is Carrie Sheffield, who wrote about her life’s journey in “Motorhome Prophecies: A Journey of Healing and Forgiveness.”

Growing up in a motorhome, tents and itinerant “homes” and being the fifth of eight siblings to a violent, alcoholic father who had messianic beliefs that made life miserable, she escaped her family when she was 18 and began her own extraordinary journey of forgiving her parents and achieving great accomplishments. It is truly an unforgettable story!

Friends, the Caros, gave me “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew,” by Emmanuel Acho and Noa Tishby, both New York Times best selling authors. It’s written with questions and answers on every subject about Jews and is a fast and easy, but powerful and informative read.

As the book’s explanation says, “the questions — and answers — might make you squirm, but together, they explain the tropes, stereotypes and catalysts of antisemitism in America today.”

It’s a compelling and creative approach to answering difficult questions and a powerful must-read book to understand the world’s struggle with antisemitism.

Joining our family

This week, we proudly combine the talented teams of Long Island’s Anton Media Group and Blank Slate Media into Schneps Media Long Island, creating 10 newspapers covering the North Shore of Long Island. Each neighborhood will have its own newspaper, allowing us to provide local news coverage in greater depth, bringing us to 100 total media outlets all devoted to covering neighborhood news.

Our goal and mission is “We’re All About You” and my son Josh and I are committed to continue building our award winning company, which has been chosen as No. 1 media company in New York State.

Love to you, my dear readers.