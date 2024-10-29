Queens Centers for Progress invites community to support NYC Marathon runners at Long Island City cheer station

The Queens Centers for Progress (QCP) is inviting locals of all ages to cheer on participants in the TCS NYC Marathon this November.

QCP is cheering in collaboration with the Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) and Queens Tourism Council to support runners as they pass through Long Island City. The cheer section will meet on Sunday, Nov 3, at 10 a.m. at the race halfway point, located at 44th Drive and 21st St.

This year’s race marks the 14th year that QCP has partnered with QEDC to create a cheer station for the marathon. As an official charity partner with the New York Road Runners (NYRR), the QCP cheer section is supporting a team of runners who are raising funds and awareness for the work QCP does for children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The cheer section will also support Achilles International, an organization that trains people with disabilities to participate in mainstream sports by pairing them with able-bodied guides.

Additionally, student volunteers from Bayside High School’s Key Club and John Bowne High School’s Arista Honor Society will cheer alongside QCP, Local elected officials, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., Assembly Member Alicia L. Hyndman, and Council Member James F. Gennaro will also be in attendance.

Wendy Phaff-Gennaro, Director of Development at QCP, emphasized the importance of community members’ engagement with the runners. “The cheer section is an opportunity for residents in Queens to unite and show the world what we are made of. It’s amazing how having us there to lift the runners’ spirits and to show our support along the course makes such a difference. It gives them something to remember our borough for, something to talk about when all is said and done,” she said.

QCP will have free Pompoms and cowbells for the cheer squad. Interested parties can RSVP by November 1st to devteam@queenscp.org or fill out this form.

To donate to QCP’s team of runners, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2024nycmarathon/ or the organization’s website.