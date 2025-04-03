Woodhaven Restaurant Week to spotlight local dining from April 7 to 13

Caraotas are one of many restaurants participating in the special week.

Woodhaven’s culinary scene is set to take the spotlight during the upcoming Woodhaven Restaurant Week, taking place from April 7 through April 13.

The weeklong event hosted by the Woodhaven BID will highlight a diverse lineup of neighborhood eateries, offering a range of traditional and contemporary dishes. Participating restaurants will feature limited-time menus and exclusive promotions, providing residents and visitors with an opportunity to explore local flavors while supporting small businesses along Jamaica Avenue and surrounding streets.

Among the featured participants is Chef Toribio, a well-regarded Dominican restaurant located at 74-26 Jamaica Ave. Known for its comforting home-style meals, the eatery is offering two special dishes during Restaurant Week: a fish platter served with rice, beans, and salad for $12, and a chicken version of the same meal, also for $12. Both specials are available for $10 when ordered as takeout.

Chef Toribio is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

La Comadre at 75-10A Jamaica Ave is another participating venue offering a wide range of delicious Mexican dishes. Known for its atmosphere and authentic flavors, La Comadre is offering Taco Thursday at just $4 each, and the specials don’t stop there.

You can also indulge in two tamales with sour cream, cheese, salsa, and a small hot beverage (coffee, arroz con leche, or champurrado) for just $10. For those craving something more, they’re offering a quesadilla with chicken or steak, corn tortillas, and a small agua fresca for $18, or five flautas (chicken, cheese, potato with chorizo) with a small agua fresca for the same price.

Additional specials include three tacos birria for $15, quesabirria on a corn tortilla for $18, and a burrito birria for $15. La Comadre is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

If seafood is your preference, Brisas del Mar at 76-15 Jamaica Ave offers two delightful specials for just $12 and $15. The Grilled Flounder Fillet with vegetables is priced at $12, while the Pepper Steak with rice and beans can be enjoyed for $15.

Brisas del Mar is open Monday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and is closed on Tuesdays.

La Piñata Mexicana at 78-01 Jamaica Ave will also participate, offering classic Mexican dishes, although their specific specials will be announced soon. This cozy spot is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., making it a great choice for a midday meal or early dinner.

For a taste of Peruvian cuisine, Mistura Peruana at 84-23 Jamaica Ave has been serving up authentic home-style dishes since 2011. Their specials will be unveiled soon, so be sure to check back. Mistura Peruana is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Another great destination for Latin fusion is Pop’s Cocina & Bar at 85-22 Jamaica Ave. This cozy bar and restaurant, known for its mofongo and empanadas, will reveal their specials for the event soon. Pop’s Cocina & Bar is open Monday through Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For those who love Mexican cuisine, Cancun Cafe at 86-05 Jamaica Ave is offering two fantastic specials during Restaurant Week. Mole, cheese, or chicken enchiladas with rice, beans, and an agua fresca are available for $14, while shrimp, chicken, or steak Fajitas Mixtas with salad, rice, beans, and flour tortillas are offered for $18.

Cancun Cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dennis Bagel at 86-10 Jamaica Ave is a popular spot for casual eats. For $15, they will offer a delicious deal on Nachos or Chilaquiles with a can of soda. Dennis Bagel is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fans of Ecuadorian cuisine can check out Tropical at 88-18 Jamaica Ave, which will soon announce its specials. Tropical is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 4 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Go Natural at 88-20 Jamaica Ave is a health-focused eatery offering self-serve frozen yogurt, natural juices, smoothies, and more. During Restaurant Week, they are offering a large 16oz frozen yogurt with two complimentary toppings, as well as two 16oz fresh cold-pressed green juices for $13. Go Natural is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Antojitos de San Cecilio at 90-04 Jamaica Ave is known for its traditional Mexican fare. During Restaurant Week, they are offering an array of dishes, including Carne Asada, Rotisserie Chicken, Breaded Chicken, or Bistec a la Mexicana with rice, beans, salad, and a soda for $18.

Other specials include three tacos and a soda for $13 or three pupusas and a soda for $12. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. and weekends until 11:45 p.m.

Due Fratelli at 90-10 Jamaica Ave will be offering a variety of Italian classics like a Chicken Parm Sandwich for $8, Shrimp Parm Pasta for $14, a Cheeseburger Deluxe with fries for $11, and Lasagna for $12. Due Fratelli is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Caridad at 90-19 Jamaica Ave will be offering a free glass of sangria with the purchase of any steak dish to enjoy in the restaurant. Caridad is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Caraotas at 92-02 Jamaica Ave offers a unique Venezuelan-American fusion experience. Specials include a Cheeseburger Combo with fries and soda for $6.95 or an all-day Chicken Bowl Special for $9.95. Caraotas is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

La Ruta del Taco, a popular counter-serve Mexican joint at 92-18 Jamaica Ave, will soon offer specials. It’s open every day from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Pollos Doña Maria at 93-03 Jamaica Ave, known for its delicious Colombian cuisine, will also soon announce its specials. It is open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Saturday until 11 p.m.

The beloved Joe’s Pizza at 95-08 Jamaica Ave will be offering a Chicken Francese or Chicken Marsala with pasta for $13. Joe’s Pizza is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cuenca Coffee Shop, located at 95-29 Jamaica Ave, offers Ecuadorian delicacies like Bollo de Pescado and Tigrillo Especial. Their specials range from $6.50 to $13, and they are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Finally, Kinwa Peruvian Kitchen at 98-01 Jamaica Ave will offer a variety of mouth-watering specials, like a Rotisserie Chicken Combo for $32 or a Ceviche Mixto for $20. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

With so many exciting options, Woodhaven Restaurant Week is a fantastic opportunity to explore local flavors and support the community. Be sure to mark your calendars for April 7 to 13 and take advantage of these special deals at some of Woodhaven’s best dining spots.