U.S Rep. Gregory Meeks secures over $600k in federal funding for York college research program

U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks(D-5) has secured $680,700 in federal funding for a local CUNY college. On Monday, Oct 28, Meeks announced that York College was awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-serving Institutions (HBCU/MI) program.

The grant will go towards acquiring a Transmission Election Microscope for students researching and learning about mitochondria bioenergetics. The specialized microscope is a technique used by researchers to observe the features of small specimens.

The DoD HBCU/MI Program is designed to enhance the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) pipeline and increase the research and educational capacity of HBCUs/MI.

Meeks praised York College, calling it an instrumental education institution in Southeast Queens. “As a college that serves a largely minority student population, it is important that students have the funding and tools they need for success and to be competitive in the workforce, Meeks said. “ Supporting minority participation in STEM fields leads to diverse perspectives that can drive innovation and develop solutions that resonate with various backgrounds. I am dedicated to continuing the effort to develop York College into a world-class STEM institution.”

Claudia Schrader, York College’s Interim President, said that York looks forward to providing its students with state-of-the-art research technology. “This federal funding will further support our efforts to increase minority representation in STEM fields. We are grateful to Congressman Meeks for his unwavering support of the College and our mission,” Schrader said in a statement.