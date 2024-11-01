Guest column: A season of gratitude and community from NYC’s beloved Forest Hills Stadium

The 2024 season at Forest Hills Stadium concluded on Saturday, Oct. 26th.

Tiebreaker Productions has been putting shows on for 11 years, and it still blows our minds that we all share this incredible place. A concrete wonder with 101 years of history that continues to deliver on its original mission: provide epic entertainment in a unique setting.

It’s a miracle that this icon survived and thrives after dancing with development and disrepair. While we consider it a deep honor to bring world-class music to our picturesque and perfect neighborhood, we are equally committed to preserving a sacred place of history. New York City is cool for a reason, and we like to think Forest Hills Stadium adds to that mystique.

There are literally countless individuals and organizations who help create the magic of Forest Hills Stadium. We are honored to experience the ready engagement of so many wonderful people and we want to express our deepest gratitude.

Thank you, Forest Hills – a gem of gems and a NYC neighborhood that has it all and is like no other.

Thank you, Queens – we love the other four boroughs, but we love Queens more.

Thank you to the 600 men and women, including our brothers and sisters in Labor, who make the Stadium work and keep our guests safe and satiated.

Thank you to the approximately 400,000 music fans who passed through our gates this season to sing and dance.

Thank you to the NYPD, who brings the know-how and resources to fulfill its commitment to protecting us and mitigating issues with grace.

Thank you to the New York City Fire Department, who is always on hand to ensure the well-being of our guests and neighbors.

Thank you to the DEP for their professionalism and constant availability to foster a better environment for everyone.

Thank you to the MTA, particularly the NYC Subway and Long Island Railroad, for their top-notch service in delivering our guests and getting them back home again.

Thank you to Borough President Donavan Richards, a true friend and a thoughtful and caring leader.

Thank you to the management and membership of the West Side Tennis Club. You made our dreams a reality.

Thank you to Tom Grech and the Queens Chamber of Commerce for their unblinking support and recognition of the value we bring.

Thank you to State Senator Joe Addabbo and Assembly Member Andrew Hevesi, who love the community and endlessly seek balance and harmony.

Thank you to Council Member Lynn Schulman, who listens carefully to each of her constituents and emphasizes compromise.

Thank you to U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, who always finds time and brain space for a meeting, a phone call, or a point of view.

Thank you to Community Board 6—especially Heather and Christine—for their incredible patience, partnership, and collaboration.

Thank you to Karen Koslowitz – one of the primary movers, a pragmatic advisor, and a dear friend.

Thank you to our local media outlets. Queens is so lucky to have a robust network of community newspapers and they have always given us a fair shake.

Thank you to the vibrant community groups—like the Women’s Action Group of Forest Hills, Project Lead, Commonpoint, and Metro Village Forest Hills, to name but a few—that align in their love for Queens and want the best for their homes.

Thank you to Rev. Fred Weidmann, a man of the cloth whose feet remain firmly planted on Earth.

Thank you to the Queens Economic Development Corporation and Rob MacKay, who love and support Queens in countless ways.

Thank you to the Queens Historical Society who in 2024 designated Forest Hills Stadium as a Queensmark.

This is only a sampling, and our gratitude extends to all these folks and beyond. Nothing good and sustaining happens in a vacuum – intent is required. To everyone who considered us, met with us, supported us, tapped a toe to the music, or smiled at the iconography … Thank You all from Tiebreaker Productions LLC!

See you in 2025!

Photo credit Bryon Kwon