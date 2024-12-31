Final hours to decide Queens’ best: 2025 Best of the Boro voting ends today

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Time is running out for Queens residents to select their favorite businesses in the 2025 Best of the Boro awards.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. tonight, with winners earning the prestigious “Best of the Boro” title in hundreds of categories spanning dining, retail, healthcare, and more.

Organized by Schneps Media, publishers of QNS.com, The Queens Courier, Courier Sun, Queens Post and many other local outlets, the program is now in its 13th year and has become a cornerstone for celebrating excellence in Queens.

Presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the awards highlight the union’s commitment to supporting and recognizing local businesses. Thousands of votes are cast annually, making the awards a highly anticipated event for businesses and residents alike.

This year’s categories include popular favorites such as Best Pizza, Best Bagel Shop, Best Coffee House, Best Fitness Center, Best Hair Salon, and Best Pediatrician. These categories, along with many others, allow residents to highlight the businesses that make Queens exceptional.

Winning businesses receive significant exposure, with Schneps Communications utilizing its media assets to promote the awards during the nomination process, voting round, and winner announcements. Winners also gain the right to display the prestigious “Best of the Boro” logo across marketing materials, such as plaques, banners, advertisements, and digital platforms.

“This program isn’t just about celebrating the borough’s businesses—it’s about showcasing their dedication and impact on the community,” said Celeste Alamin, Vice President of Best Of Programs for Schneps Media. “The recognition carries immense value, not just for the winners but for the neighborhoods they serve.”

Past winners have credited the award with boosting their visibility and fostering customer loyalty, solidifying their place in the community.

To explore the achievements of past winners, click here to view last year’s honorees and see which businesses earned the prestigious “Best of the Boro” title.

To cast a vote, visit bestof.qns.com before midnight. Winners will be announced in the coming weeks and celebrated across Schneps’ media platforms.

For a comprehensive look at this year’s contenders, click on our Voter Guide below to view the full list.