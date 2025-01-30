District 30 race: Alicia Vaichunas builds campaign support with Sliwa endorsement

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Alicia Vaichunas, a candidate for City Council District 30, has secured the endorsement of Curtis Sliwa, “the people’s mayor” and founder of the Guardian Angels.

Sliwa, known for his long-standing advocacy on public safety issues, announced his support for Vaichunas as she campaigns to succeed term-limited Council Member Robert Holden.

Vaichunas, a longtime aide to Holden and a dedicated civic leader in the district kicked off her campaign with a rally attended by Sliwa, who expressed confidence in her ability to represent the diverse communities of District 30, which encompasses the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst, and Rego Park.

“I am incredibly proud to support Alicia Vaichunas for New York City Council District 30 to succeed the great Bob Holden,” said Sliwa.

“Alicia has worked hard in constituent services for years with Bob Holden, helping thousands of residents across Queens with so many different needs. Alicia has the experience needed to be your next Council Member and will be ready on Day One to serve you—and no one else. I’m proud to work with Alicia to make sure she is elected so she can continue working hard for you.”

Vaichunas, who currently serves as Council Member Bob Holden’s deputy chief of staff, was quick to express her gratitude for Sliwa’s backing.

“It’s an honor to have the endorsement of the People’s Mayor, Curtis Sliwa,” stated Vaichunas. “For decades, he’s volunteered to keep NYC safe, and having his support means the world to me. No one in this race is more qualified or ready on day one than me to continue Bob Holden’s great work and fight for our district.”

Vaichunas has enjoyed a promising campaign so far after shooting out the gates early on. Five days after launching her campaign, she raised $15,275 from 201 contributors. Nearly 80% of the funds raised came from District 30 residents, reflecting strong grassroots support for her candidacy. The average donation is $76, underscoring the broad, local backing she has garnered in such a short time.

Among the contributions, 170 District 30 residents donated a total of $12,045, with $11,650 of that amount eligible for matching funds.

Another 28 contributors from outside the district provided $2,955, of which $2,430 is matchable. New York City’s voluntary public financing program allows small-dollar contributions to be matched, encouraging candidates to engage with everyday New Yorkers rather than relying on large donations from special interest groups.

Vaichunas’ work in the community speaks for itself. As a civic leader in Maspeth and a former PTA president at PS/IS 49, she has made significant strides in advocating for quality-of-life improvements.

She was a key figure in efforts to prevent the conversion of the Holiday Inn in Maspeth into a homeless shelter in 2016, a fight that rallied the community against a decision that many felt would undermine the neighborhood’s stability. She also exposed a scandal regarding the admissions process at Maspeth High School that neglected to consider parochial school students.

In one of her more recent successes, Vaichunas helped Middle Village resident Stefania Mazzini recover $14,000 after she was scammed in a phone fraud. Vaichunas worked with the Queens District Attorney’s Office to ensure Mazzini got her money back, demonstrating her commitment to protecting the community from crime.

“When you get money back for these constituents, it makes you feel great,” Vaichunas said at the time. “It makes coming to work worthwhile.”