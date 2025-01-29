Plans for a 16-mile Queens greenway advance as DOT wraps up public workshops

The 16-Mile Queens Waterfront Greenway Will Connect Gantry Plaza State Park to Fort Totten Park Along the East River and Long Island Sound.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) hosted its final scheduled public workshop on plans to develop a 16-mile continuous shared-use path along the Queens waterfront, linking Gantry Plaza State Park to Fort Totten Park.

The Queens Waterfront Greenway is part of the city’s broader Greenway Expansion Initiative, announced by the Mayor’s office in October 2023, which aims to improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure across all five boroughs. The project, developed in collaboration with the NYC Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and NYC Parks, seeks to close existing gaps along waterfront pathways, enhancing accessibility to parks and recreational spaces.

As part of the ongoing community engagement process, DOT hosted a virtual workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to gather feedback from residents on pedestrian and cycling infrastructure along Queens’ waterfront. The two-hour session provided a platform for community members to share their concerns and suggestions about key locations, including Astoria Park, Willets Point, and Gantry Plaza State Park.

The meeting began with an overview of the DOT’s waterfront greenway implementation plan, first introduced in September 2024, which aims to create a 16-mile continuous shared-use path connecting Gantry Plaza State Park in Long Island City to Fort Totten Park in Bayside. The plan seeks to close existing gaps along biking and pedestrian pathways on the Queens waterfront. To facilitate discussion, DOT officials divided the project into three sections: the first spanning from Gantry Plaza State Park to Bowery Bay, the second covering Bowery Bay to Willets Point, and the third extending from Willets Point to Fort Totten.

During the meeting, DOT representatives sought feedback from Queens residents on key issues, including improving pedestrian crossings to the parkway, accessibility to Willets Point for walkers and cyclists, and how residents navigate different areas of Queens, whether they live near the designated sections or travel from other neighborhoods.

More than 128 participants joined the Zoom meeting’s first half, followed by a smaller listener feedback session led by DOT’s Julie Schipper, who focused on walking and biking infrastructure. Schipper guided the discussion through each section of the project, gathering community input to help refine the plan.

Among the attendees was Corey Hannigan, a Sunnyside resident and frequent cyclist who does not drive, making him well-acquainted with biking throughout many parts of Queens.

“With disjointed greenway, paths are not as accessible,” said Hannigan. “I would love to see a connection continue to Greenpoint.”

Other concerns included areas involved in section 1, which mainly covers Western Queens, by participants like Polina Bartik, who currently lives in Astoria. She expressed concern over the current safety conditions throughout the area, especially with drivers.

“Between Queensbridge Park and Rainey Park, I’m not sure what can be done, but the cars feel like it’s their area,” said Bartik. “Similarly, in another area north of the bridge, there’s a very industrial part, and semi-trucks park in the bike lane, so it’s not ideal.”

While Astoria generated the most feedback, Section 3—covering Willets Point to Fort Totten, which includes Downtown Flushing and the surrounding areas—also received significant input on improving accessibility. Residents highlighted the need for better connections to key locations, including the Malcolm X Promenade, emphasizing the importance of making pedestrian and cycling infrastructure more accessible in this section of the project.

“There isn’t a great way to get to Malcolm X promenade,” said Hannigan. “It’s gorgeous, and I’d like to see people be able to get to it.”

Section 3 has been particularly contentious, with past meetings sparking heated debates among residents and local officials. A previous DOT workshop in October 2024 devolved into a politically charged dispute over the project’s impact. Given this history, the latest workshop sought to strike a more constructive tone, with DOT representatives emphasizing efforts to balance accessibility, safety, and neighborhood concerns while refining the plan for the final phase of the greenway.

With the feedback given by residents, the DOT hopes to continue using thoughtful ideas and concerns to optimize their concept as the plan continues to go underway. Ultimately, by connecting the waterfront, they hope to provide an easier and more accessible path to waterfront open space for all Queens residents and people living near the area.