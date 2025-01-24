Resorts World NYC unveils Experience Center, showcasing $5 billion casino redevelopment vision

Local elected officials and community stakeholders gathered at Resorts World New York City Casino for the grand opening of the Experience Center.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) unveiled its plans for the future of gaming in Queens at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan 23.

The ceremony at the RWNYC grand lobby unveiled the Experience Center, an innovative pavilion designed to showcase its transformative $5 billion redevelopment vision.

Dozens of community stakeholders and local elected officials, including Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato, and Council Member Nantasha Williams, attended the event.

The Experience Center is an immersive experience that features a model of RWNYC’s $5 billion casino gaming license bid to the RFA. The bid is due to the state on June 27 of this year.

The state-of-the-art center includes 3D models and a video wall detailing RWNYC’s plans to expand and enhance its existing 72-acre space. The plans include creating a 35,000-square-foot meeting, conference, and entertainment space, a 7,000-seat multi-use arena, one of the largest gaming floors in the country at about 350,000 square feet, and approximately 30 new food and beverage options reflecting the diverse community of the world’s borough.

“One of the things that we will continue to do during this development is what we’ve done over the last 13 years, which is really doing our best to bring in local business,” said Megan Taylor, senior vice president of government affairs and community relations. “As we continue to succeed here in Queens, we want our community entrepreneurs and local businesses to do so as well.”

If selected, the RWNYC site would generate over 10,000 jobs, including 5,000 unionized construction jobs and 5,000 permanent jobs. Additionally, the campus would expand its hotel capacity to 2,000 rooms.

The Experience Center also highlights RWNYC’s vision for an expanded Aqueduct Park. The model illustrates how RWNYC could reimagine the Aqueduct Racetrack site, contingent on racing operations being relocated to Belmont Park and RWNYC being chosen to lead the redevelopment of the space.

The site is envisioned to be built through community engagement initiatives. Plans include 3,000 homes of workforce housing on-site, 50 acres of new green space, transportation improvements to JFK Airport, and a STEM innovation center.

Perkins Eastman designed the Experience Center in collaboration with RWNYC. Arch Box built the two models on display under the guidance of master modelmaker Richard Tenguerian.

Michelle Stoddart, senior vice president of community development and public affairs, spoke about RWNYC’s longstanding commitment to the Southeast Queens community and beyond. “We care about the civic, cultural, and educational groups because we are improving the very communities in which we live, ourselves included,” Stoddart said.

Since opening in 2011, RWNYC has invested more than $5 million in over 300 organizations, including the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation (GJDC), Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Flushing Hospital Medica Center, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, and the Jamaica YMCA.

Through its Community Partners program, RWNYC works with local small businesses to enhance opportunities for local entrepreneurs. “Whether it’s Aigner Chocolates or the Nourish Spot, we sought to enhance opportunities for our local entrepreneurs who are the heartbeat of the Queens and the city’s economy,” Stoddart added.

Since it started operating 13 years ago, property-generated revenue has contributed over $4.5 billion to New York State’s education fund.

Kevin Jones, chief legal and strategy officer for RWNYC, emphasized to attendees that the community has to fight for RWNYC’s vision for the future. “This is a beacon of hope for this community,” Jones said. “We have to fight for this, and we have to teach the state that it is worth it.”

Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, said the opening of the Experience Center marks a step closer to RWNYC’s future.

“The Experience Center is a portal into what is to come for our home here in Queens. You will be able to see all the hopes and dreams that you have had for this community manifest into reality,” DeSalvio said.

Local elected officials voiced their support for RWNYC’s partnership with the local community and the plans for the future.

Borough President Richards said that the opening of the Experience Center emphasizes that a premiere entertainment experience can be found in Queens. “I want to thank you for your belief that no one should ever have to leave our borough to enjoy fine dining, A-list entertainment, shopping and more,” Richards said. “Coming out of COVID… we talked about how we shouldn’t have to leave our borough to have the same services as other boroughs.”

Richards also emphasized how the $5 billion bid offers job opportunities to thousands of Queens workers and “levels the playing field as it comes to culture, as well as a pathway to prosperity.”

Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato added that RWNYC has played an important role in creating a transparent partnership between local elected officials and the community. “They’re proposing to bring new life back into Queens… the investment is here, and you’ll see how fast our borough will be growing with their leadership.” Pheffer Amato said.