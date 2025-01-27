Ridgewood EMT leaps onto subway tracks to save civilian in life-threatening rescue

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An EMT from the Gotham Volunteer Ambulance Corps in Ridgewood is being celebrated as a hero after leaping onto subway tracks to aid a civilian who was struck by a train in a dramatic rescue on Friday, Jan. 17.

Matthew Tirschwell, a longtime EMT and Manhattan resident, found himself in the right place at the right time after returning from a business trip to Los Angeles. The EMT, who has served since 1992, was at the bustling 86th Street subway station when a near-tragedy unfolded. Carrying his suitcases, Tirschwell was following his usual routine when the day took an unexpected and heroic turn.

“I had big suitcases with me, which I carried through the doors and took the elevator up to the street. I heard a commotion, and people started to run away. When I reached the top, I saw a police officer running downstairs and thought, ‘This isn’t good,’” Tirschwell recalled.

Out of curiosity and a deep sense of duty, Tirschwell decided to head back down to the subway platform, leaving his bags with a security guard. Upon arriving, he learned that someone had fallen onto the tracks. As a seasoned volunteer EMT, Tirschwell knew this could mean a serious, life-threatening emergency, and as it happens, he always carries a tourniquet with him.

Tirschwell made his way toward the front of the platform where the train had stopped short. Bystanders pointed out the victim, who appeared to be moving, though they were unsure of the severity of his injuries. While it’s standard practice to wait until the power is cut off from the third rail before approaching a victim on the tracks, it’s often unclear when that is.

“When the conductor came out of his booth and climbed downstairs, I thought, ‘Okay, it’s probably fine.’ So I jumped down and walked between the third rail and very quickly saw my patient. I saw as clear as day what had happened,” he explained.

The civilian had lost his lower leg in the accident. Tirschwell immediately went into action, applying the tourniquet to stop the bleeding and likely saving his life. The incident was recorded and posted on social media.

Well-versed in the high-stress nature of emergency medical response, he quickly assessed the victim’s vital signs. The civilian was in and out of consciousness, and his vitals were staggered, but Tirschwell just had to wait for the backup to arrive.

“The Fire Department came first and I thought of ways we could get him out. To the best of our abilities, we got him on a backboard, got his leg, and brought it with him. I think the jeans were still attached,” he explained. “When they got him out to the front of the train, I saw another EMT put another tourniquet on top of his denier, which was a good idea. Then they got him off the platform and took him away.”

Once the victim was safely extracted from the tracks, he was rushed to the hospital for further treatment. Tirschwell, like many volunteer EMTs, never learned the identity of the person he helped or received any follow-up information about his condition. While this lack of closure is common in the profession, it doesn’t lessen the impact of Tirschwell’s selfless actions.

“I don’t know his name, I don’t know anything. I’ve no knowledge about how this person is doing. I’ve no information. As a volunteer EMT or any EMT, when you drop a person off at a hospital, you often have a good chance that you never see them again. So it’s not uncommon for us not to hear updates,” he added.

For over thirty years, Tirschwell has served his community as a volunteer EMT, a position that sometimes is overlooked but is integral to the city’s emergency medical response system. His actions on Friday are a powerful reminder of the dedication and heroism shown by those who answer the call to help others—no matter the personal risk.

The Gotham Volunteer EMS comprises the Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village, and Woodhaven Volunteer Ambulance Corps. It has been in operation since September 1975 and provides an invaluable service to the community.

“We proudly recognize the heroic actions of EMT Matthew Tirschwell, who displayed extraordinary bravery and selflessness in saving a fellow New Yorker who fell onto the subway tracks,” stated Jesus Rodriguez, Board Chair of Gotham. “His quick thinking, courage, and commitment to serving others embody the highest ideals of our profession as EMS clinicians.”