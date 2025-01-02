Travel advisory: Full weekend closure on eastbound Belt Parkway at Exit 20

Motorists on the eastbound Belt Parkway in Queens should expect a weekend closure at Exit 20 .

Motorists traveling on the eastbound Belt Parkway in Queens should prepare for a full weekend closure at Exit 20 (150th Street/Rockaway Boulevard) in South Ozone Park.

The closure is scheduled to start Friday night, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. through Monday morning, Jan. 6, at 6 a.m., weather permitting, according to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

During the closure, all eastbound traffic will be diverted to South Conduit Avenue. Drivers will follow marked detour signs to reenter the parkway after Farmers Boulevard. The closure is part of the NYSDOT’s ongoing Van Wyck Expressway Capacity and Access Improvements Project and is necessary to facilitate sewer installation in the area.

The affected section of the Belt Parkway serves as a vital link for commuters in eastern Queens and Long Island, as well as those traveling toward John F. Kennedy International Airport. Inclement weather may cause the closure to be rescheduled, and motorists are encouraged to check for updates before traveling.

NYSDOT urges motorists to drive responsibly in work zones, where fines for speeding are doubled. Convictions for two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.

For real-time traffic updates, drivers can visit 511NY.org, call 511, or download the free 511NY mobile app. Updates are also available on NYSDOT’s social media channels, including Twitter (@NYSDOT and @NYSDOT_NYC) and Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes or allow extra time for travel. Obeying posted detour signs and being alert to changing traffic patterns will help ensure a smoother and safer journey.