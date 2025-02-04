Dead body found near Union Turnpike exit on Clearview Expressway Tuesday morning: NYPD

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine what caused the death of a man discovered along the Clearview Expressway in Queens Village on Tuesday morning.

The body of a man in his 20s or 30s was discovered in the grass along the Clearview Expressway in Queens Village on Tuesday morning.

The body was spotted just before 9 a.m. near the tree line by a motorist who pulled over on the shoulder of the northbound lane near the Union Turnpike exit alongside Cunningham Park.

Police from the 111th Precinct in Bayside responded to the location and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

An NYPD spokesman could not confirm reports that the man may have been shot in the head, saying the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The victim’s identity is pending proper family notification, and the investigation is ongoing.