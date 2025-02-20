Southeast Queens celebrates Black History Month with labor-focused event

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Local community members, advocates, and elected officials gathered in Southeast Queens this February to celebrate the annual Black History Month event.

Council Member Nantasha Williams hosted the annual Black History Month Program: African Americans and Labor on Saturday, Feb 8, to celebrate the legacy of African Americans in labor and the community. The event, which was M.C.’d by Jacques Leandre Esq., was held at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) located at 153-10 Jamaica Ave.

Margaret Denson, a community advocate, organized this year’s programming alongside William’s office. Event sponsors included Resorts World New York City(RWNYC) and BRP Companies.

This year’s keynote speaker was Gloria Middleton, President of CWA Local 1180. Middleton’s speech focused on the broad contributions of African Americans to labor movements and their continued advocacy of workplace equity.

Middleton emphasized that now it is as important as ever to recognize Black history in consideration of the current dismantling of DEI programs and ideologies by the current presidential administration.

While we have made such great strides, we still have so far to go, and with the new presidential administration in office, I’m worried about losing the progress we have made and all we have overcome,” said Middleton. “As DEI gets dismantled, immigrants fear for their futures, and LGBTQ rights erode, it’s so crucial for all minorities to come together like never before and stand strong together as one. We need to celebrate our differences, educate ourselves and others, and elevate those around us who feel let down. As Black Americans, we know what it is to struggle with adversity. We have been here before and overcome and will do it again.”

In reflection on the event, Williams said that this year’s programming provided a “powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and contributions of African Americans to the labor movement and our community.” “It was an honor to recognize such impactful organizations that continue to inspire positive change and ensure a brighter future for generations to come. I thank everyone who joined us to celebrate this important occasion,” Williams added.

Southeast Queens-based organizations, including the Showing Heart Foundation, Braata Productions, Empower My Hood Inc., and Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, were event honorees. The organizations were acknowledged for their service and commitment to Black communities across New York City.

Justin Rodgers, executive director of Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, Bobbie D. Cole, executive director of Empower My Hood Inc., Andrew Clarke, executive director of Braata Productions, and Renee Baker of Showing Hearts Foundation expressed their gratitude for the recognition during the event.

Rodgers shared that GJDC is honored to accept the award during Black History Month and that the organization is committed to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for future generations. “This recognition inspires us to continue our work in developing a thriving, inclusive economy that empowers all who call our community home,” Rodgers said.

Cole gave similar remarks, highlighting that Empower My Hood is focused on uplifting the local community by creating opportunities for underserved students who want to achieve their academic dreams. “This recognition fuels our passion to continue breaking barriers and building a brighter future for the next generation of leaders in Southeast Queens and beyond.”

Clarke shared that for Braata Productions, a company that specializes in showcasing Carribean and Carribean American artists, he believes that the arts are essential to the “overall well-being of the Black community. “Especially in a city with New York’s rich cultural fabric, this recognition re-inspires us in our work, creating accessible opportunities for all to engage with the Arts.”

Baker also thanked the council member for the recognition, adding that one of the foundation’s principles is to refuse to let systemic challenges define the potential of underserved communities. ” Through our mission to educate, empower, and uplift, we provide organizational support, youth economic development opportunities, and impactful community outreach that break barriers and expand possibilities. This recognition motivates us to continue striving for a brighter future for all,” Baker said.