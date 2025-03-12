Sen. Addabbo announces scholarship opportunity for students through Italian-American State Legislators Conference

Senator Joseph Addabbo is encouraging constituents to apply for the great opportunity.

The Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is now accepting online applications for its annual college scholarship program, offering four $3,000 awards to high-achieving students.

The scholarship is open to high school seniors and undergraduate and graduate students, regardless of Italian-American heritage. Each year, the conference awards two academic scholarships and two athletic scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellence in academics, sports, and community service.

“This is an excellent scholarship opportunity for high school seniors and college students in Senate District 15 who have worked hard, distinguished themselves from their peers, and intend to pursue higher education,” said Senator Joseph Addabbo. “With college costs continually rising, this is a chance to lessen the financial burden for many young people and their families. I encourage eligible students in my district to apply.”

To be eligible, applicants must:

Maintain a GPA of 85 or higher

Be involved in community service and extracurricular activities

Demonstrate financial need

For athletic scholarships, participate in organized sports

The application process is entirely online, and students can apply through the Conference of Italian-American State Legislators’ website. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30.

Scholarship recipients will be notified in April and invited to a special recognition ceremony in Albany on May 19, where they will be honored for their achievements.

Addabbo, who represents Senate District 15, including Glendale, Middle Village, Ridgewood, Woodhaven and surrounding areas, emphasized the significance of the scholarship in helping students reduce the financial burden of college and achieve their academic goals.

For more information or to apply, visit the Conference of Italian-American State Legislators’ website.