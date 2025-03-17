Addabbo secures security cameras and increased patrols to boost Richmond Hill safety

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Senator Joseph Addabbo is spearheading a multi-agency initiative to enhance safety, sanitation, and infrastructure in Richmond Hill, working alongside law enforcement, community organizations, and government agencies to address longstanding concerns.

Key partners in this initiative include the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the Department of Sanitation (DSNY), and community groups such as the Friends of Babbage and Bessemer and the Richmond Hill Historical Society.

As part of the effort to combat illegal activity under the trestle in Richmond Hill, Addabbo has worked tirelessly with the MTA Police Department and the NYPD to bolster law enforcement efforts in the area.

Through heightened ticketing and enforcement measures, authorities are focusing on curbing illegal activity that has long plagued the space under the trestle, which has become a hotspot for undesirable behavior. The heightened security measures are designed to restore safety and respect to the area while dissuading individuals from engaging in illegal actions.

In addition to law enforcement efforts, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has increased its role in maintaining a cleaner environment in the area. With a particular focus on addressing illegal dumping, DSNY has ramped up its monitoring and cleanup initiatives in Richmond Hill, ensuring that the community remains free from the hazards and eyesores of illegal waste disposal.

The enhanced sanitation efforts are a critical component of the overall strategy to improve the quality of life in the area, and the response from residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

A key aspect of Addabbo’s efforts has been securing funding for the installation of two security cameras under the trestle. These cameras will help improve public safety by monitoring activity in the area and deterring any further vandalism.

The funding will also be used to support Shmira Patrol, an increased security presence in the neighborhood that ensures local businesses and residents feel safer and more secure.

Furthermore, Addabbo has been actively advocating for much-needed improvements to the trestle, a vital infrastructure component in Richmond Hill. He has urged the MTA to prioritize necessary repairs, repainting, and overall infrastructure improvements to ensure that the trestle remains safe, functional and visually appealing for commuters, pedestrians, and local businesses.

The trestle serves as a critical connector for the community, and its upkeep is essential to preserving the quality of life for all those who rely on it.

The Friends of Babbage and Bessemer and the Richmond Hill Historical Society have been key allies in this process and have worked tirelessly to advocate for the preservation of Richmond Hill’s rich history and have been actively involved in discussions regarding infrastructure improvements and public space enhancements.

“These continued steps show our commitment to making real, lasting improvements under the trestle,” Addabbo emphasized.

“By working with law enforcement, DSNY, community groups, and the MTA, we are addressing critical safety concerns, improving sanitation, and ensuring that this area is maintained and respected. Richmond Hill deserves a clean, safe, and well-maintained infrastructure, and I will continue to push for progress until these necessary improvements are realized.”