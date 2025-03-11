Aigner Chocolate’s golden ticket bars turn Queens into a real-life Willy Wonka adventure

Aigner Chocolate is giving Queens a golden (and silver) opportunity to indulge for a good cause with its Cocoa Joy Community Bar fundraiser.

The beloved Forest Hills chocolatier, known for its handcrafted confections and nearly a century of sweet traditions, is mixing philanthropy with a touch of Willy Wonka magic—hiding golden and silver tickets inside select chocolate bars, each unlocking special prizes. The initiative not only adds a fun, nostalgic twist to chocolate lovers’ cravings but also supports local schools, nonprofits, and small businesses, proving that a little cocoa can go a long way in strengthening the community.

“I feel so lucky because to say that you own a chocolate shop is everyone’s dream in some way, so we feel so grateful to be able to share all the joy that we get to experience with our chocolate to communities, and it’s just another way that we get to do that,” said owner Rachel Kellner.

The family-owned 100-year-old chocolate shop at 103-02 Metropolitan Ave. is a timeless neighborhood gem known for its gourmet Austrian chocolate.

Owners Rachel and Mark Kellner have made Aigner Chocolate about more than just confections—they’ve built it into a hub of community support. Their dedication extends beyond their shop, including the founding of Metro Village of Forest Hills, a small business alliance that has since earned 501(c)(3) charitable status.

The idea for a chocolate bar fundraiser first took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, when local schools approached Rachel looking for creative ways to raise money, assist those in need, and support struggling businesses. What began as a simple in-store initiative—where customers could purchase chocolate bars to give back—quickly became a meaningful way to strengthen the neighborhood during a time of limited social activity.

“The idea was to hold the fundraiser in-store, and it would allow the schools to continue to fundraise and also provide families an opportunity to get out of the house or something fun,” said Kellner.

Eventually, when everything fully resumed normal, schools resumed their usual fundraising activities, and business resumed at Aigner’s. However, the idea for a fundraiser returned to Kellner’s mind when she sought to continue connecting with her community, resulting in the chocolate shop releasing the Cocoa Joy Community Bar for schools to raise funds throughout the year.

The fundraiser goes beyond the typical chocolate bar fundraiser, where kids sell bars of chocolate, with the proceeds going toward a non-profit. The addition of the golden and silver tickets adds an added benefit that gets small businesses involved.

Golden tickets unlock exciting prizes such as gift cards and exclusive experiences from local businesses, while silver tickets offer special discounts at participating shops. Schools can also personalize their rewards, offering fun in-school perks like a pizza party or even the chance to be “Principal for a Day.”

Each school selects its own local business partners, and students are encouraged to get involved by suggesting their favorite spots. With a parent’s guidance, they can even approach businesses directly to invite them to participate.

Proceeds from the chocolate bar sales directly benefit schools while also supporting nonprofit organizations such as Teach for America and AdoptAClassroom, ensuring that every bite helps fund education and community initiatives.

Another special opportunity presented by Aigner Chocolate is a separate in-store fundraiser in March. Customers can purchase a Cocoa Joy Community bar, and just like in the Willy Wonka film, five golden tickets will give winners the opportunity to be chocolatiers for the day at Aigner’s.

Kellner intends to continue to expand the chocolate fundraiser NYC-wide before eventually making it nationwide.

“This idea of helping and building community, that’s what Aigner’s has done,” said Kellner. “A business model that demonstrates the true power of community—showing others the immense value that comes from supporting one another and working together.”

To learn more about the fundraiser, visit Aigner Chocolate’s website.