Elderly woman fatally struck in Murray Hill hit-and-run, driver sought: NYPD

A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by the driver of a gray minivan while crossing Northern Boulevard in Murray Hill on Friday.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed an elderly woman in Murray Hill on the night of Friday, March 14.

The 78-year-old victim was trying to cross a treacherous stretch on Northern Boulevard near Parsons Boulevard just before 9:40 p.m. when she was hit by a possible gray minivan, police said Sunday.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that the senior was crossing at mid-block in front of 144-36 Northern Blvd. when the minivan, traveling westbound, crashed into the pedestrian and sped away from the scene toward 147th Street.

EMS responded to the location and rushed the injured woman to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The NYPD identified the victim as Jung Sook Ung on Monday afternoon. She lived in an apartment building on 158th Street at the corner of Station Road nearly a mile from the crime scene.

There have been no arrests, and the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate the fatal hit-and-run crash.