Hamptons man convicted in Queens for trafficking deadly fentanyl: DA

A jury in Queens Supreme Court convicted a Hamptons drug dealer on Monday of possessing 2 kilos of deadly fentanyl that he was transporting from Suffolk County into Queens to sell the drugs for profit in 2022.

Dennis Carrol, 34, of Evergreen Road in Flanders, was found guilty of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and other related crimes following a four-week trial. The jury reached a verdict after deliberating for approximately a day and a half.

According to trial testimony and the charges, the Queens District Attorney’s Major Narcotics Unit of the Major Economic Crimes Bureau, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Division, launched an investigation in November 2022 into Carrol’s involvement in narcotics trafficking. Based on intelligence gathered, on Nov. 28, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., DEA agents conducted a car stop of Carrol’s Nissan Altima as he drove through the intersection of Hillside Avenue and 188th Street.

The subsequent search revealed two plastic bags in the trunk of his car containing roughly two kilograms of fentanyl with an approximate street value of $80,000. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

According to DEA resources, one kilo of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a fatal dose.

“Fentanyl is an extraordinarily dangerous drug that has taken the lives of thousands of New Yorkers,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “This defendant trafficked 2 kilograms of this deadly poison into Queens, and thanks to an extraordinary partnership between my office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, we were able to seize these drugs before anyone else was harmed.”

Residents of Holliswood, Jamaica Estates, Queens Village, Hollis, Jamaica, and beyond could have been endangered by such a large quantity of fentanyl that Carrol was transporting that day.

“We will continue our relentless efforts to target those who transport and sell deadly narcotics in our neighborhoods,” Katz said.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Leigh Cheng, who presided at trial, set the defendant’s sentencing date for April 16, at which time Carrol faces up to 30 years in prison.