Queens Jewish Link celebrates milestone anniversary with tributes, activism and networking

The Queens Jewish Link marked its 13th-anniversary “bar-mitzvah” celebration in spectacular fashion on Feb. 26, marking its milestone 600th issue with an evening of networking, activism and heartfelt tributes.

The event, held at Young Israel of Jamaica Estates, brought together prominent community leaders, political figures, and advocates for Jewish causes. The highlight of the night was the presentation of the prestigious King David Award to Sid Rosenberg, the outspoken WABC 770 radio host renowned for his fearless stance against antisemitism and unwavering support for Israel.

The ceremony began with powerful remarks from Hon. Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, who set the tone for the evening by addressing the rise of Jew-hatred in the U.S. and the urgent need for action. Hikind was accompanied by his wife, Shani Hikind, a dedicated activist in her own right, who also took the stage to address the crowd.

“The story of the Jewish people is one of challenges and Jew-hatred,” Hikind declared. “It was true 2,000 years ago, and it’s true today. We are facing unprecedented antisemitism in America, and it is time to wake up.” He went on to describe his experiences witnessing the aftermath of the October 7 attacks in Israel, underscoring the global threat against Jews and the lack of decisive response from many Jewish organizations.

As he introduced Sid Rosenberg, Hikind did not hold back his admiration: “Sid is a hero. A King David of our time. A proud, strong Jew who stands up for our people when so many are silent.”

Rosenberg, deeply moved by Hikind’s introduction, took to the stage with characteristic candor. “A lot of Jews love me, and a lot don’t. And I wear that proudly,” he quipped. “It’s easy to condemn Hamas, but what about the politicians and so-called Jewish leaders who stay silent while antisemitism festers in our own backyard?”

He criticized members of his own community for blindly supporting political figures who, in his view, have done little to protect Jewish interests. “We need to wake up and recognize who our real friends are,” Rosenberg urged. I will never apologize for standing up for Israel and for my people.” He also took a moment to shift the spotlight, calling Dov Hikind the real hero and emphasizing that Hikind has dedicated his entire life to fighting for the Jewish people.

In addition to Rosenberg’s honor, the evening also recognized other distinguished Jewish leaders.

Dr. Paul Brody received the Jewish Activism Award for his extensive work with the Zionist Organization of America and American Friends of Migdal Ohr.

Rabbi Dr. Joseph Frager, Executive VP of the Israel Heritage Foundation, was presented with the Jewish Leadership Award for his decades-long advocacy for a united Jerusalem and unwavering support for Jewish communities in Israel.

Throughout the evening, speakers also touched on a range of pressing issues, including the ongoing hostage crisis in Israel, the role of American Jewish leaders in confronting antisemitism, and the political landscape’s impact on Jewish security. These discussions underscored the urgency of collective action and the importance of strong leadership within the Jewish community.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Assemblyman David Weprin, and Great Neck Legislator Mazi Pilip, each of whom delivered remarks emphasizing their commitment to standing with the Jewish community.

Additionally, Yaakov Serle, co-publisher of the Queens Jewish Link, was recognized for his contributions to Jewish media. Serle had appeared on Sid Rosenberg’s radio show leading up to the event, helping to promote the celebration and its significance within the community.

Former WABC radio colleague and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa also dropped by. It was Sliwa who originally came up with the title King David II for Rosenberg in the aftermath of Oct. 7, when he reconnected with his Jewish roots.

As the formal ceremony concluded, attendees enjoyed an evening of networking, kosher food, and wine tasting. Many tables were set up for the expo, representing Jewish organizations, businesses and schools. The night was a testament to the power of Jewish unity and the ongoing fight against antisemitism. With warriors like Sid Rosenberg leading the charge, the message was clear—Jewish pride is alive and well, and silence is no longer an option.