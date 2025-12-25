‘A Joe Addabbo Christmas’ comes to Tudor Village in Ozone Park

On Dec. 23, the Ozone Tudor Civic Association brought in State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. to continue a 100-year-old tradition as “Senator Santa,” going door to door visiting the homes in Tudor Village to “spread holiday joy.”

“I had a fantastic time this weekend continuing an almost 100-year-old tradition of Santa Claus visiting the homes in Tudor Village, Ozone Park,” Addabbo wrote in a Facebook post. “My thanks to the Ozone Tudor Civic Association, its President Frank Dardani and my elves for making the night such a success!”

This past December has been a busy month for Addabbo, starting with annual Christmas tree lightings in several neighborhoods — a newer Queens’ tradition with most beginning within the past 10 years — such as Woodhaven and Ozone Park, where Addabbo was raised.

Previously, Addabbo donned the beard on Dec. 6 at his offices in Woodhaven and Middle Village, where children could take pictures, drink hot chocolate and eat donuts. After receiving a toy for the holiday, kids filled out a holiday wish list the good Senator could deliver to the man himself. Though Addabbo denies the allegations that he may truly be Santa Claus, witnesses report they have never seen him in the same room with St. Nick.

“It always brings me tremendous happiness to be able to see the big smiles on the faces of the children as they meet Santa and receive a toy,” Addabbo said. “My staff and I try to capture the warmth of the season by offering these festivities for the youth.”

Addabbo says he plans to continue the traditions next year. And despite dressing up, hosting an annual coat drive and other community holiday events, Addabbo himself is skeptical of his status on the Nice List.

“I’m always afraid because he checks that list twice,” Addabbo said. “The first time, I make the cut. The second time… I don’t know.”