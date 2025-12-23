Affordable and supportive housing building tops out in Far Rockaway

Construction has topped out for an upcoming 90-unit affordable and supportive housing complex at 19-19 Cornaga Ave. in Far Rockaway.

Sixty of the housing units in the 9-story building will be reserved for young adults between 18 and 25 years old who have aged out of foster care, as well as families in need. The other 20 apartments will be affordable units distributed through a housing lottery.

Renderings of the building show the front and rear elevations being clad in an envelope with light gray paneling surrounding a grid of black-framed recessed windows.

The 65,000-square-foot building will also have 3,000 square feet dedicated to a community facility space on the ground floor. Discounts will be available to organizations that provide educational, medical or professional services.

Various sustainability elements are being applied to the building, including electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems that are all-electric, energy recovery ventilation and a solar array on the rear, upper and setback roofs. High-efficacy LED lighting has been specified for the project to lower internal heating gains and minimize the energy loads demanded by artificial lighting.

The building was designed by Paul A. Castrucci Architects. It is currently being developed by PMG Affordable and Brisa Builders Development LLC.

Apartments at 19-19 Cornaga Ave. will range in size from studios to two-bedroom units, from as small as 331 square feet to as large as 652 square feet. In addition to the LED lighting, each unit will also have EnergyStar appliances and environmentally friendly finishes.

Among the other amenities available at the property to residents are shared laundry rooms, a fitness center, a residential lounge, a computer room, an attended lobby with security services and mail, bike storage and a multipurpose space for community programs, classes and recreational activities. There will also be a social services office staffed by members of the non-profit Not On My Watch, Inc. Additionally, there will be an outdoor recreational courtyard with a children’s play area, seating areas and a landscaped yard.

Construction of the building is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.