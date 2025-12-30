Alewife Brewing permanently shutters in Sunnyside

Alewife Brewing, a popular Sunnyside brewpub known for its specialty IPAs and craft beers, has closed its doors after a 15-year run in Queens.

The brewpub, operated by husband and wife Patrick and Roz Donagher, first opened its doors in Long Island City in 2010 before shifting its operations to a 10,000-square-foot facility at 41-11 39th St. in Sunnyside during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The popular brewery and taphouse closed its doors at the Sunnyside location for the final time on Dec. 28 after announcing the news shortly before Christmas.

In a post on Instagram, staff said Alewife had “reached a point” where it could no longer sustain operations in Sunnyside, stating that “rising costs and shifting consumer habits” had made it difficult to recover from the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the brewpub said Alewife is currently exploring ways to continue brewing through partnerships with other breweries in order to keep the Alewife brand alive.

“We hold onto hope that Alewife may return in some form someday,” the brewpub said in a post on Instagram. “If you spot our beers on tap at your local bar or bottle shop, please order a pint (or two!) and continue supporting independent craft beer and local businesses.”

Alewife also paid tribute to the “incredible staff” who have worked at the taphouse and brewery across the years, allowing Alewife to grow into a “community hub” for Queens residents.

Alewife also thanked customers who have supported the brewpub throughout its 15 years in Queens.

“To our Sunnyside neighbors and loyal fans from across the city—your support has meant everything. From lively parties and live bands to food pop-ups and countless pints shared with friends, we’ve cherished every moment with this community. Sunnyside will always hold a special place in our hearts.”

Patrick Donagher, a native of Ireland, founded Alewife alongside Scottish native Keir Hamilton at the brewery’s former LIC home 15 years ago, while Latino brewer Chris Mercedes oversaw Alewife’s brewing operations.

Alewife thus described itself as the only all-immigrant-run brewery in the city, building on Donagher’s long-standing dream of operating an immigrant-run establishment.

Donagher had initially planned to operate locations in both Sunnyside and LIC when he opened the Sunnyside location five years ago, but climbing rents and the onset of the pandemic forced the permanent closure of the LIC facility.

He instead decided to move the entire operation to Sunnyside, which offered a bigger space and a personal affiliation for Donagher, who lived in the neighborhood when he first immigrated to the United States at the beginning of the century.

“I love Sunnyside and really wanted to come back,” Donagher told QNS in 2020. “There are so many good people.”

Alewife operated 20 taps at the Sunnyside location and offered a variety of original beers, including “Thousand Stars,” “Chaos Gose” and “Social Conditioning.”

It also brewed a variety of ales, IPAs, craft beers, stouts and lagers at the Sunnyside site before distributing them throughout the city.