Photos: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation and NHS host holiday dinner for families facing housing instability in Queens

A special holiday dinner was held by the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation and Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens to benefit local families facing housing instability.

The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation partnered with the Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens (NHS) to host a holiday dinner in Queens to provide much-needed festive respites to families in the community facing housing instability on Thursday, Dec. 18, at P.S. 16Q The Nancy DeBenedittis School, located at 41-15 104th St. in Corona.

P.S. 16Q’s cafeteria was transformed into a holiday space filled with music, decorations, children’s crafts and games. Santa Claus was on hand to take pictures with the kids in attendance. The Bronx Zoo provided stuffed animals for the kids at the event.

Toys were also donated for this cause by the 110th Precinct Youth Explorers and the Elmhurst Hospital. Additionally, the community nonprofit God’s Blessings Plan provided household items for the families in attendance.

While the kids at the event proudly displayed their art projects and played freely, the parents and caregivers were able to share uninterrupted time together.

In addition to the staff members and representatives from Anthem and NHS of Queens, New York State Assemblymember Catalina Cruz was also on hand to oversee this event. Mr. Met also made a special appearance.

“It was truly meaningful to see P.S. 16 transformed into a home- a place of warmth, joy and connection. For many families navigating housing instability and economic uncertainty, the holidays can be especially difficult. Events like this offer more than a meal—they provide dignity, comfort and a sense of belonging, Cruz said. “I’m deeply thankful to Neighborhood Housing Services of Queens and the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation for appreciating all families, honoring the cultural diversity of our community and reminding our neighbors that they are supported not just during the holidays, but year-round. This is the power of partnership and what it looks like when we show up for one another in Queens.”

Approximately 100 people attended this event. Many of the community members in attendance live in temporary housing or homes without reliable cooking facilities. They were able to enjoy sit-down holiday meals, including turkey, pernil (pork shoulder), stuffing, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, along with vegetarian options. The menu was intended to reflect the diversity of the people of Queens, with familiar flavors that resonated deeply with these families, who rarely have the opportunity to prepare or enjoy a full holiday dinner.

“These events are about more than food,” NHS of Queens Executive Director Yoselin Genao Estrella said. “NHS of Queens and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation serve Queens families in different, yet deeply connected, ways: housing and financial stability on one side, healthcare access and wellness on the other. Through our Adopt-a-Family initiative, we bring those missions together to offer families nourishment, relief and hope at a time when stress and uncertainty are often at their highest. It is a powerful example of what community collaboration can achieve.”

Staff members from NHS of Queens worked closely with school parent coordinators to determine which families would benefit the most from being invited to this event. This staff also coordinated food preparation, activities, decorations and on-site support to ensure attendees felt welcome and valued.

Practical resources were available for families to get connected with. These resources related to housing assistance, financial counseling and health insurance options. Staff members from NHS of Queens and representatives from Anthem also answered questions and gave guidance about these resources.

“We’re all stronger when we stand together with trusted community partners,” Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield New York President and CEO Dr. Mark Levy said. “By working with a common purpose – to remove barriers to stable housing, nutritious food and quality healthcare – we’re helping Queens families move from crisis to stability.”

The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Elevance Health Foundation, held the dinner as part of their Adopt-a-Family holiday initiative. A second dinner will be held Monday night at P.S. 92Q The Harry T. Stewart, Sr. School, located at 99-01 34th Ave. in Corona.