Excavation begins for residential building in Flushing

Excavation work has started for an upcoming 11-story residential building at 135-01 35th Ave. in Flushing.

The partially unearthed site currently has excavators, piling machines and various materials scattered.

While a previous proposal for the building from 2023 called for 98 units in a 9-story building, it is not yet known how many units will be included in the revised design.

Latest renderings of the building show a multifaceted massing with corner setbacks on the eighth floor that are topped with landscaped terraces. There is an all-glass curtain wall that is divided by thin black mullions. The double-height lobby features a green wall.

There are bus stops near the property for the Q16, Q19, Q20, Q25, Q26, Q28, Q44+, Q50, Q61, Q63 and Q66 lines. Other notable nearby features include the Lewis Latimer House, Flushing Town Hall, Leavitts Park, Queens Academy High School, Flushing High School, Veritas Academy and Queens High School for Language Studies.

The newest version of the building was designed by Raymond Chan Architects. It is being developed by Century Development Group.

Prior to its demolition, 135-01 35th Ave. was occupied by a 1-story commercial building.

The new building is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027.