Bills outlining civil service protections against artificial intelligence and discrimination pass City Council

Two bills designed to strengthen protections for civil service employees against industry changes caused by artificial intelligence, as well as harassment and discriminatory practices, passed the New York City Council on Dec. 18 and are now awaiting the signature of the mayor. Queens Council Member Nantasha Williams introduced both bills in 2024.

The first bill, Int. 1066, establishes an interagency task force to examine how artificial intelligence and algorithmic tools are being introduced across city agencies and how these systems are affecting civil service employees.

Williams noted AI is already shaping workflows, decision-making and job responsibilities in ways that are not always visible or consistent. The task force, the news release said, would meet at least twice a year and create a formal mechanism for employees to share their experiences. The bill is intended to allow the city council to address impacts proactively rather than reactively.

The second bill, Int. 0472, requires borough presidents to provide equal employment opportunity training to community board members, including anti-harassment and anti-discrimination standards. These trainings, the news release said, ensure that civic spaces operate safely, respectfully and effectively.

According to a news release from Williams’ office, the bills are designed to strengthen the people and systems that keep New York City government running, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges of a fast-changing world.

“As our city evolves, we have a responsibility to be thoughtful about how our institutions operate and how people experience them,” Williams said. “Whether we’re talking about new technology in city agencies or the everyday work of our community boards, clear standards and consistent support matter. These bills are about building systems that are responsive, accountable, and grounded in real experience — so as our city changes, the people who keep it running aren’t left behind.”

Williams said both bills reflect the principle that government works best when the people inside it are informed, supported and clearly accounted for. When the government sets clear expectations, she explained, as well as listening to those doing the work, then it can build systems and spaces where people can serve and engage safely and responsibly. She said this would foster respectful interactions, fairness, transparency and inclusive participation.

Not only will the bills protect civil service workers, Williams continued, but the bills help ensure that city systems keep pace with technological and societal change. She said she looks forward to working with her colleagues, city agencies, labor partners and community stakeholders to advance these bills through the legislative process.