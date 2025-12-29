Commercial retail condo sold for $11.25 million at the Corte in Long Island City, setting new high for mixed-use building

A $11.25 million sale has been closed for a condo at the Corte in Long Island City.

A two-unit commercial retail condominium was recently sold for $11.25 million at the Corte, an 8-story mixed-use building at 21-30 44th Dr. in Long Island City.

The acquisition of this 16,000-square-foot space marks the highest-priced sale of a commercial retail condo at the building, as well as one of the highest in all of Long Island City.

Located at the base of the building, these condos are being fully leased by long-term tenants L EYE C Optics, Honey Nail Salon, Bright Start Child Learning Center and Local Locker.

Troy Allen and Alexis Yoo of Modern Spaces marketed the retail units at the Corte.

In addition to the two commercial retail condos, the building also has 85 residential condominiums.

Dieguez Fridman collaborated with Beyer Blinder Belle to design the Corte. Construction of the building was completed in 2019.