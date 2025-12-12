Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting of Jackson Heights man in front of Corona bodega: NYPD

Homicide detectives are working to determine what led up to a fatal shooting in front of a Corona bodega on Dec. 11 that killed on man and injured another.

A Jackson Heights man was shot to death and a second was wounded when a gunman opened fire in front of a Corona bodega on Thursday night.

Police from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in front of 57-18 108th St. just before 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 11. Officers found a 27-year-old on the sidewalk in front of 108th Street Grocery with gunshot wounds and a 28-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg, police said.

EMS brought the older victim to Queens Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition. EMS rushed the younger victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Oliver Nava of 81st Street in Jackson Heights by the NYPD on Friday.

Homicide detectives from the 110th Precinct are still working to determine what precipitated the fatal shooting and the surviving victim has been highly uncooperative, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation. There have been no arrests and an NYPD spokeswoman said there is no description of the suspect adding that the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 7, the 110th Precinct has reported four murders so far this year, two more than the two reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 100%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

The crime scene at the corner of Waldron Street and 108th Street is the same bodega where a group of good Samaritans tackled a suspect who was the subject of an intensive citywide manhunt for the alleged rapist of a 13-year-old girl in Kissena Corridor Park in June 2024. The locals roughed up Ecuadorian migrant Christian Inga, 25, and held him until police from the 110th Precinct arrived and took him into custody. Inga was living in a boarding house on Waldron Street when he was recognized from his wanted posters.

He was indicted by a Queens grand jury in September 2024 and criminally charged with predatory sexual assault, rape in the first degree and other related crimes. He was remanded into custody without bail and remains detained on Rikers Island after his case was adjourned until Jan, 20, 2026. If convicted, Inga faces up to 25 years to life in prison.