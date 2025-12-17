Drug trafficking operation along Roosevelt Avenue corridor in Jackson Heights dismantled: DA

A drug trafficking crew that operated an open-air market on a residential block in Jackson Heights were rounded up on Monday and fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth and other drugs were seized along with a firearm and $30,000 in cash.

The three leaders of a Jackson Heights drug trafficking operation face life in prison if convicted after they and 13 members of their crew were indicted by a Queens grand jury.

The defendants allegedly operated an open-air drug market with sales taking place around-the-clock two blocks away from Roosevelt Avenue and the 16 individuals were charged with conspiracy, drug trafficking, and other crimes, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.

Thirteen defendants were arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday and a 47-count indictment, and the ring leaders — Jonathan Mendoza, 31, of Corona; Brian Zamudio, 30, of Maspeth; and Moises Andon, 23, of Elmhurst — were charged as operating as a major trafficker.

The drug trafficking crew was dismantled following a long-term investigation into the sale of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth, and other drugs on 93rd Street.

“My office has prioritized addressing the pressing issues on and near Roosevelt Avenue to make sure that nearby families and residents are protected,” Katz said. “As alleged, these defendants peddled deadly drugs on a residential street in Jackson Heights at all hours of the day. Three of the defendants are charged as major traffickers and, if convicted, face a maximum of life in prison.”

The DA’s office investigation began in February 2024 in response to complaints received by the NYPD about drug sales in Jackson Heights. The investigation, done in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, included undercover buys and court-authorized electronic surveillance.

According to the indictment and investigation, the defendants sold the aforementioned drugs and percocet on 93rd Street near the corner of 35th Avenue. Many of the sales took place in front of the Jackson Heights home of defendant Roberto Maldonado, 33, where lawn chairs were set up outside. The defendants allegedly conducted street sales at all hours and openly handed illicit drugs to buyers. Ringleader Mendoza is alleged to have continued to lead the operation after he was incarcerated on Riker’s Island on another matter, through phone calls to his girlfriend, defendant Diana Idrovo, 24, of Corona.

Undercover officers made 26 buys of controlled substances costing approximately $10,400. Those purchases included approximately 200 grams of cocaine. Fourteen of the 16 defendants were arrested Monday, and court-authorized search warrants resulted in the seizure of over 300 grams of fentanyl, more than two kilos of cocaine, over 16 grams of Oxycodone, 30 grams of crystal meth, 160 grams of ecstasy. One 9 mm handgun and two high-capacity magazines loaded with ammo, a number of scales and money counters were seized along with more than $30,000 in cash.

“These defendants allegedly operated a brazen drug enterprise, running a 24-hour open-air market on a residential block in Jackson Heights and selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth,and other dangerous narcotics, including directly to undercover officers,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “They conducted their business in plain sight, using a neighborhood street as a base of operations.”

Jessi Garcia, 33, of Rego Park; Jason Aspiroz, 22, of Corona; Jose Prado, 21, of Forest Hills; Jun Salto, 29, of Jackson Heights; Wilson Matute, 29, of Corona; Xavier Cabrera, 21, of College Point; Ramon Salcedo, 32, of Jackson Heights; Salomon Andon, 21, of Corona; Joshua Pressley, 34, of Flushing; Alexis Sierra, 30, of Bay Terrace; Antonio Valerio, 63, of Elmhurst; and Mario Castillo, 25, or Corona, were all charged in the indictment with conspiracy in the fourth degree and variously charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance. Queens Supreme Court Justice Leigh Cheng ordered the defendants to return to court on various dates in January. One defendant will be arraigned at a later date and two are at large.

“These defendants are accused of a crime scheme that pumped dangerous drugs into our streets, putting lives at risk and eroding the fabric of our community,” HSI New York Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel said. “These arrests mark a turning point in reclaiming Jackson Heights for its law-abiding residents and families.”

If convicted of the top count, Mendoza, Zamudio, and Andon face up to life in prison. Mendoza was remanded on the criminal court complaint by Judge Lana Schlesinger. Bail was set by Judge Leigh Cheng on the indictment at $150,000 cash and $250,000 bond/partially secured bond.

Judge Cheng set bail for Zamudio at $150,000 cash and $250,000 bond/partially secured bond.

Moises Andon was remanded on the criminal court complaint by Judge Lana Schlesinger and bail was set on the indictment at $50,000 cash, $50,000 bond, $75,000 partially secured bond.“We are committed to dismantling drug rings in Queens County, block by block and street by street,” Katz said. “I thank the members of my Major Economic Crimes Bureau, the NYPD and Homeland Security Investigation for their work on this case. I also extend my deepest gratitude to the undercover officers who risked their safety to gather crucial evidence in this case.”