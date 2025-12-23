Give Santa a taste of Queens with these Christmas treats

With the rush of holiday shopping winding down, one of the few things left to do is make sure there are cookies to leave for Santa’s arrival. Instead of the same old sugar cookies, why not give Santa a true taste of Queens to indulge in?

From gooey strawberry matcha goodness to iconic Italian rainbow delights, one bite of the borough’s local flavor and Santa will make sure to keep Queens on the ‘nice list’ for years to come.

Chip City

Chip City has a special holiday collaboration with TBS, with cookies inspired by holiday films like “You’re a Mean Matcha One,” a Grinch-inspired strawberry matcha cookie with white chocolate chips, and “I Triple Dog Dare You,” a decadent chocolate cookie with dark, milk, and white chocolate, inspired by the famous line from A Christmas Story. The decadent holiday treats are available until Christmas Day.

30-06 34th St., Astoria

917-745-0101

chipcitycookies.com

Instagram: @chipcitycookies

Artion Bakery

Artion Bakery sells freshly baked Greek breads, pastries, and sweet and savory cookies, like their honey cookie melomakarona, orange Greek cookies, and savory cookie like Crete rusks and ladokoulara. Whether you’re looking for a gift for family for the holidays, or sweets for after Christmas dinner, the bakery has authentic desserts that everyone will enjoy.

23-18 31st St,. Astoria

347-617-1400

artionbakery.com

Instagram: @artion.bakery

Spot Dessert Bar

Spot Dessert Bar has special treats for the holiday season, like their red velvet cookie with matcha lava on the inside and a matcha strawberry cookie with strawberry cream in the middle. The limited-time cookies are available throughout the month of December at their Queens locations, including Long Island City, Astoria and Flushing.

28-43 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

718-210-2170

spotdessertbar.com

Instagram: @spotdessertbar

Cookie Crumz

Cookie Crumz is the perfect place for decadent and over-the-top cookie flavors to share for the holidays, including Love You Berry Matcha, a cookie filled with strawberry jam, and Coco’nuts for Chocolate, a chocolate cookie filled with a chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with dark chocolate and chopped nuts. The popular cookie shop even offers a holiday cookie tower to spread the love with friends and family for the joyous season.

29-18 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

718-685-2588

cookiecrumz.com

Instagram: @cookiecrumz

Cookies and Cream Pastry Shop

Cookies and Cream Pastry Shop has a special seasonal treat for December, featuring their classic gingerbread cookies, made fresh and decorated for the holiday season, available to enjoy at both their Long Island City and Kew Gardens locations. The shop offers a variety of cookie flavors, including cookies and cream, peanut butter cookies made with Reese’s pieces, and other freshly baked treats.

12-11 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

347-507-0134

ccpastryshop.com

Instagram: @cookiesandcreampastryshop

Elio’s Ice Cream

Elio’s is known for their wide array of ice cream and donut treats, but they also have an assortment of freshly-made cookies, including chocolate chip, red velvet and white macadamia. Guests can even make their own ice cream treat by turning it into an ice cream sandwich with toppings to create a decadent dessert.

39-28 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

718-925-7543

Elios.dine.online

Instagram: @eliosicecream