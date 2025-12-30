If eating healthier food for your body and mind is at the top of your to-do list, there are plenty of ways to go about it while staying within your budget. Oftentimes, people simply don’t know where to get started, but there are plenty of options to add to your grocery list without breaking the bank.

From healthier breakfast options to snacks to keep you satisfied while nourishing your body, here are simple swaps for each meal of the day so you can look and feel your best for the start of the new year and beyond.

Breakfast

Some people love tackling the day as soon as the sun rises, but if you’re still working on becoming an early bird, that’s perfectly fine. Even if you get up in a rush and don’t have tons of time to sit down for a healthy breakfast, there are still plenty of ideas that don’t cost a lot of money at all.

Instead of: A bagel with cream cheese

Try: Whole wheat toast with cottage cheese and everything bagel seasoning; English muffin with mashed avocado

Instead of: Pop-Tarts or frozen waffles

Try: Quick-peel a banana with peanut butter; Greek yogurt with granola and fruit, like blueberries, strawberries, or a banana

Instead of: Grabbing a breakfast sandwich on the go

Try: meal prepping a breakfast casserole with eggs, turkey sausage, red and green peppers, and onions, and freeze to have on the go for the week

Lunch

Whether you work from home or at an office, lunchtime can be filled with temptation to spend money ordering food nearby and deciding to treat yourself, at the expense of your health and bank account. Without preparation beforehand, lunch can easily become one of the biggest drains on your wallet without even fully realizing it until you check your monthly spending. There are plenty of ideas to prepare beforehand that don’t have to be time-consuming at home when you just want to unwind, especially after work and family responsibilities.

Instead of: Ordering fast food nearby

Try: The “adult” Lunchable, made with a mix of healthy snacks, such as two hard-boiled eggs, a handful of almonds or sunflower seeds, a few slices of cheddar cheese, carrot sticks, and half an apple, for a lunch that’s both nourishing and satisfying; a taco bowl made with Brown rice (or quinoa), canned black beans (rinsed), frozen corn, and salsa and cook the rice with a bouillon cube or a spoonful of jarred salsa for added flavor. If you like, you can even add a spoon of Greek yogurt instead of sour cream for added protein.

Instead of: Salad from a nearby restaurant that can be pricey and not fulfilling

Try: Jarred salad, starting with 2 tbsp of vinaigrette dressing, chickpeas, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, a protein like canned tuna, leftover chicken, or black beans, and greens like spinach or romaine lettuce. When it’s time for lunch, shake it into a bowl and enjoy a budget-friendly, healthy dish that’s still satisfying.

Snacks in between meals

There are plenty of healthy snacks to enjoy throughout the day that can be budget-friendly and satisfying. While there’s nothing wrong with indulging once in a while, it’s best to have snacks on hand at home so you’re not spending more money than necessary throughout the day, especially when out at the office and in between meals. There are plenty of options to enjoy that will keep you full while spending modestly.

Instead of: Savory snacks that fill you, but lack nutritional value

Try: ¼ cup of lightly salted mixed nuts like almonds, pistachios, pumpkin seeds to get that salt fix while eating something packed with healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals

Instead of: combating a mid-day energy crash with candy or sweets

Try: dried mango, apples with peanut butter, dark chocolate, an apple with nut butter or peanut butter

Dinner

Whether you are cooking for yourself or have an entire family to consider, there are plenty of recipes that are inexpensive while packed with nutrients that also taste delicious. Whether you’re looking for a meal that lasts a couple of nights or something that’s quick to make, there are many ideas for healthy and budget-friendly dinner recipes.

Instead of: boxed macaroni and cheese

Try: Cottage cheese Mac, made with one cup of cottage cheese, a ½ cup of cheddar and a splash of milk. Throw the cottage cheese and cheddar in a blender with some garlic powder and black pepper until smooth and toss it in with hot noodles.

Instead of: skillet mixes from the supermarket

Try: Mediterranean chickpea and rice skillet, made with two cans of chickpeas (rinsed), one can of Diced tomatoes, one cup of white (or brown) rice, and two cups of vegetable broth. For flavor, add dried oregano, lemon juice, and a handful of olives or feta.

Instead of: frozen pizza

Try: English Muffin mini-pizzas, made with whole-wheat English muffins, toasted slightly and topped with sauce and cheese. They also work well in an air fryer for four minutes at 375°F. If you like, top with veggies for an added nutrient boost, or simply enjoy the hot, cheesy mini-pizzas on their own.