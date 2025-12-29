Apps to help you stay focused and productive in 2026

As a new year unfolds, you might have a ton of ideas on how to start the year better and more focused, so you can be more productive. Whether you’d like to spend less time on social media or improve your work productivity, there are plenty of apps to incorporate into your daily routine to help you achieve your goals.

From budgeting apps to tools to combat procrastination, here are some of the best productivity apps to keep you on track in 2026.

For work productivity: Notion

If you’re set on being much more productive and organized for the new year, then Notion might be the perfect companion for you. Even the free version has a lot to offer, and the all-in-one workspace offers notes, project management tools, knowledge bases, and task tracking. Notion can be used on its own or in collaboration with your colleagues, helping users stay personally organized and assisting them in getting collaborative work done more efficiently and effectively.

To help you stop doomscrolling: Forest

There’s nothing wrong with tuning out the world after a long day and watching videos on Instagram and TikTok, but after a while, the experience can be a little like having too much dessert and wishing you had stopped sooner. Luckily, there are many apps to help you avoid falling down a social media rabbit hole, such as Forest, which helps users resist the temptation to stay on their phone by planting virtual trees and setting a timer. If you give in to temptation before the scheduled time is over, the tree will wither and die. The more trees you grow, the more coins you earn, unlock new tree species, and track achievements. The app is not only useful for resisting social media, but also for staying focused on work or practicing mindfulness to enjoy your hobbies or watch a movie uninterrupted.

For self-care: Finch

To be productive in anything, the first space that needs to be decluttered is your mind. Finch offers a cute self-care companion in the form of a baby finch that you hatch and raise, earning points for completing self-care tasks, daily tasks on your to-do list, and more. The app comes equipped with breathing exercises, meditations, and journaling, all while your adorable pet bird grows, goes on journeys, and visits places around the world, while you complete your self-care tasks and earn gems. The app also lets you connect with other users and friends on the app, with the ability to send each other encouragement and positive affirmations throughout the day.

For budgeting your money: Goodbudget

Similar to mindset, it’s probably much easier to knock out tasks and work efficiently when you aren’t worried about bills or looming credit card debt. Like physical clutter, debt and the feeling of being disorganized about your finances can result from mental clutter. Goodbudget is a free app that uses the envelope system, helping users to set aside money for each paycheck to use for what you need for the month, from savings to bills, money for groceries, gas and more. The app helps each user get a realistic look at their spending habits, and even lets couples use a shareable budget so that they’re on the same page with each other. Whether you want to start the new year by finally tackling credit card debt, set aside money for a vacation, or simply feel more in control of your finances, Goodbudget is a great app to keep handy.

To help you get your workout in: Nike Training Club

If you want to get your workout in and try a range of activities, Nike Training Club is a free app that offers a variety of workouts, structured programs, and even guidance from professional Nike trainers. The app has workouts from strength training, to cardio, yoga, and more, whether you’re working out at home or in the gym. With the ability to create your own structured program and plan, the app is an excellent way to stay productive when it comes to your physical fitness and overall well-being.

To finally stop procrastinating: Freedom

Time is the most valuable thing we have, and yet even when we know we need to complete a task or there’s something we want to do, the hardest part can be getting started. Whether you feel this way about finishing your work or doing chores around the house, there’s plenty of help available, like with the Freedom app. Freedom helps you to focus on the task at hand, whatever it may be, by blocking distracting websites and apps. The app lets you schedule your focused time, which recurs daily or weekly, then you choose which sites and apps you want to block during the selected times. This app can be useful for a variety of reasons, from work to hobbies, by getting straight to the point and blocking out unnecessary distractions throughout the day.

For better sleep: Calm

It can be hard to be productive if you didn’t get a good night’s sleep or regularly have a hard time unwinding at the end of the day. Calm is an app that helps with sleep, meditation, and combating insomnia. The app offers a range of free benefits, including a selection of daily meditations, breathing exercises, and soundscapes to help you sleep better; however, the paid version offers a full range of tools, including sleep stories, a wider variety of breathing exercises, meditations, and soundscapes. The app has been rated No. 1 for sleep and meditation, and whether you choose to use the free version or pay for a subscription, it can be worth the investment for a full night’s sleep and overall lowered stress and anxiety.