Housing lottery underway for five units at the Lumina in Corona, rent starts at $2,117

New York City has launched a housing lottery for five units at the Lumina, a 7-story residential building at 33-25 Junction Blvd. in the northern part of Corona.

The Lumina features 24 total housing units, with 19 at market rate. All five units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for individuals earning 80% of the area median income, with an asset limit of $129,600.

Three of the apartments in the housing lottery are one-bedroom units, which can each fit up to three people. The monthly rent for these units is $2,117. Residents of each household must combine to earn $81,086-$116,640 a year.

The other two apartments are two-bedroom units, both capable of housing up to five people. These units cost $2,452 a month in rent. The required combined annual household income must be $97,406-$140,000.

Residential units at the Lumina feature dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, hardwood floors, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Up to two pets are allowed per unit, as long as their combined weight does not exceed 50 pounds. Breed restrictions apply. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including heat, hot water and the stove.

Other amenities available to residents of the Lumina include parking garages, bike storage lockers, a rooftop terrace with barbecue grills and a prep kitchen, a shared laundry room, storage, security cameras, gated access, a recycling center, package lockers, a virtual doorman, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Additional fees apply for the parking garages and storage. Smoking is prohibited at the Lumina.

Multiple forms of mass transportation are accessible in the area around the Lumina. This includes the Junction Boulevard, 103rd Street-Corona Plaza and 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue subway stations, which provide service for the 7 train, as well as bus stops for the Q14, Q19, Q49, Q63, Q66 and Q72 lines.

The property is within close proximity to some schools as well, including P.S. 92Q The Harry T. Stewart Sr. School, P.S. 148Q Teh Ruby G. Allen School, P.S. 149Q The Christa McAuliffe School, P.S. 228Q The Ivan LaFayette Early Childhood School of the Arts and St. Joan of Arc Catholic School.

Several jogging/walking/bike paths are also near the property. Other notable nearby areas include the Northern Playground, the Louis Armstrong House Museum and the Langston Hughes Library.

The Lumina was designed by ABC Engineering and developed by Ashok Patel of Kelly’s Properties LLC.

Those who intend to apply for housing at the Lumina must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 23, 2026. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to The Lumina Apartments, c/o iAfford NY, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 503, Brooklyn, NY 11205.