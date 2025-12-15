Jamaica man criminally charged with sex trafficking, rape and strangulation of victim at Pomonok Houses in Fresh Meadows: DA

A Jamaica man was indicted by a Queens grand jury for allegedly terrorizing a 25-year-old woman at the Pomonok Houses subjecting her to rape, sex trafficking and other heinous crimes for months.

A Jamaica man is facing up to 25 years in prison for allegedly subjecting a woman to months of sexual assault at the Pomonok Houses in Fresh Meadows.

Leighton Jennings, 35, of 166th Street, was arraigned on Dec. 10 in Queens Supreme Court on a seven-count indictment charging him with three counts of sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, rape and strangulation.

According to the charges and investigation, Jennings met the 25-year-old victim in July 2024 in Brooklyn where she was engaging in prostitution and living in a temporary shelter. Jennings promised to provide her with housing, necessities and childcare for the woman’s baby, and made other representations in exchange for her financial proceeds from engaging in prostitution. The victim agreed and was to give Jennings $500 to $1,000 each day to Jennings, in cash and by way of electronic transfers. Instead of securing an apartment, as promised, the defendant moved the victim into an apartment he shared with a disabled adult at the Pomonok Houses and later refused to allow her infant to live with them. Jennings allegedly subjected the victim to routine physical abuse and allegedly raped her while she slept. Jennings took all the financial proceeds the woman made while engaging in prostitution at a Queens motel between March and May 2025 and in Brooklyn between July 2024 and May 2025.

According to the charges, on May 31, Jennings and the victim became engaged in a verbal argument and he allegedly wrapped his arm around her neck and applied pressure, causing her to lose consciousness. Two weeks later, the victim filed a police report detailing the incident and Jennings was arrested on July 11 and charged with strangulation in the second degree.

“As alleged, this defendant promised to help a young woman and instead subjected her to sex trafficking, months of violence, and sexual assault,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “In one incident, she was choked and lost consciousness. I thank the victim for coming forward.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Peter Vallone set bail at $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond and $250,000 partially secured bond. If convicted, Jenning faces up to 25 years in prison.

“If you need assistance, or know of someone who may have been trafficked, call the Human Trafficking Bureau in my office at 718-286-6584,” Katz said.