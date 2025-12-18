KPop Demon Hunters will be shown at the Museum of the Moving Image from Dec. 26-31 including a sing-along version. Photo courtesy of MoMi Instagram.

“KPop Demon Hunters” are making their way to the big screen at the Museum of the Moving Image for a showing of the animated film for a perfect holiday break activity with the family.

The Museum of the Moving Image, located at 36-01 35th Ave. Astoria is hosting screenings of both the original film as well as a sing along version from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, including the opportunity to explore the museum’s moving image studio on select dates, where guests of all ages can tap into their creativity with their green screen, make animations and more.

“KPop Demon Hunters” follows Huntrix, a world-famous KPop group comprised of superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, as they use their singing voices which possess ancient magical powers to hunt demons and even face an irresistible rival boy band who are actually demons in disguise. With a list of original KPop songs, the movie is a fun, action-packed film with incredible music, and now the entire audience can feel free to belt out the lyrics at MoMI’s singalong screening at this fun event perfect for all ages.

Original screenings of “KPop Demon Hunters” will take place at the Redstone Theater on Dec. 26, 29, and 30 at 4 p.m., and the sing-along version will be shown on Dec. 26, 29, 30, and 31 at 1 p.m.

General admission is $17.50, $12 for seniors and students, $10 for youth (ages 3–17), and free for MoMI members at the senior/student level and above. A $1.50 transaction fee applies to all online purchases, and the cost of admission can be applied toward the purchase of a same-day membership.

To purchase a ticket or learn more about the current exhibitions and screenings at the Museum of the Moving Image, visit their website or follow @movingimagenyc.